You may have heard about Dax Dasilva. He launched a software company called Lightspeed in 2005 out of a Montreal triplex and in less than two decades grew it into a business valued at billions of dollars. While he stepped down as CEO last year, he now focuses most of his attention on combatting the climate crisis with his non-profit, Age of Union. “I’m very hopeful when I see the things being done on the ground every day,” he told Canadian Business. “ We’re past the point of needing to raise awareness: We’re at the stage where we need to see action. Seeing the St. Lawrence River, which holds 20 per cent of the world’s freshwater, being restored through our partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, gives me hope. If I can scale Age of Union the same way I scaled Lightspeed, the future of our planet will have a very different outcome.“
Next week, Dasilva will be among the speakers at the Climate Solutions Festival at the Grand Quai of the Port of Montreal. On top of two days of bold panel discussions and keynotes exploring climate change and ways to innovate cleantech solutions, the winners of $290,000 in prizes will be chosen from among 170 submissions – all from Quebec! Finalists (five of whom are Montreal students from McGill, Concordia and École Polytechnique) were selected for their groundbreaking solutions using innovation to tackle some of the most pressing global climate challenges which can be developed for practical use quickly. On May 23, Benoit Charette, Quebec’s Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks will kick off the festival. Philanthropist Stephen Bronfman will also be among the speakers.
LITTLE BIRD: If you have access to Crave or APTN lumi, you do not want to miss the premium six-part, one-hour limited series Little Bird streaming as of May 26. It follows an Indigenous woman on a journey to find her birth family and uncover the hidden truth of her past. Removed from her home in Long Pine Reserve in Saskatchewan, Bezhig Little Bird is adopted into a Montreal Jewish family at the age of five, becoming Esther Rosenblum. Now in her 20s, Bezhig longs for the family she lost and embarks on an epic journey to find her lost family and put the pieces of her fragmented past back together. I was given a sneak peek of the first two episodes and they were riveting. Please see my video interview via The Suburban On Air section with actress Lisa Edelstein of TV’s House fame and executive producer Christina Fon.
DAFFODIL BALL: The 30th edition of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS)’s Daffodil Ball – Lumissima: A year in light was held recently at the Windsor Station in Montreal, bringing in over $1.7 million. The objective of this gala event is to raise funds to help people affected by cancer by investing in Quebec-based cancer research, support and prevention initiatives. The Daffodil Ball has raised more than $42 million since 1994. Isabelle Racicot and Claudia Marques co-hosted the soiree where guests were treated to a circus act specifically created for the occasion, musical performances by popular artists beloved by Quebecers, and the Daffodil Moment showcasing a cancer survivor whose story is sure to inspire and touch all guests. Among the VIPs on hand were Premier François Legault, former Premiers Jean Charest and Pauline Marois and Health Minister Christian Dubé. Please see my Society column in the FYI section of our website for all of the details.
COHEN CHATTER: That was indeed Habs captain Nick Suzuki spotted just over a week ago at Dairy Queen in Westmount lining up for some ice cream… Montreal’s oldest paint store, City Paints on Rachel, is closing after 125 years in business.
