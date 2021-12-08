Since the release of his first album Gravity in 2000, Pointe Claire’s Rob Lutes has steadily built a collection of exquisite songs that inhabit the intersection of blues, folk, Americana, and the contemporary singer-songwriter genre.
Recently, Lutes unveiled a new album entitled Come Around and it has done really well. He received four Canadian Folk Music Award nominations for Album, Songwriter, Contemporary Singer and Producer of the Year (with co-producer and well-known performer Rob MacDonald from NDG). Lutes was also recently nominated for Maple Blues Acoustic Act of the Year by the national Maple Blues Awards. Well, this was enough for me to jump at the opportunity to interview him last week.
One of six kids raised in the town of Rothesay, New Brunswick, Lutes recorded Come Around, his eighth album, during Fall 2020. It features 11 original songs. Known for his unmistakable voice and acoustic fingerstyle guitar, the uber-talented father of three recorded the album at six different studios due to COVID-19 restrictions. “We had to make adjustments in how we did this album,” Lutes says. “We could not be together. But from literally across the country, we found a kind of energy through these songs. It was as if we were in the room.”
Besides his singing gigs, now making a comeback before live audiences, Lutes has other things to fall back on: writing songs for other artists, conducting virtual workshops for schools and giving lectures (mostly online) with groups in Canada and the US on the history of music. “Before the pandemic I had over 100 tour dates a year,” he told me during a most enjoyable Zoom chat.
Lutes actually has degrees in English and Journalism. He used those skills to pay the bills until turning to music full-time in 2008, Go to his website at https://roblutes.com and see the Video section of our website as well.
WESTMOUNT’S HOMELESS: The Westmount Rotary Club Art Auction concludes this Sunday, Dec. 12 (9 pm). Some people might be surprised by the cause: raising money for the poor and homeless in, yes. Westmount. “Who would think there are poor and hungry and homeless people in Westmount?” asks participant Gloria Pascal. “I don’t think most people. Artists will keep half and the balance goes to help these people. The paintings are on display at the Montreal Art Centre in Griffintown near the Atwater market. Admission is free. You can see the artwork and make purchases online at https://bidandraise.com/auctions/rotaryart2021.
COHEN CHATTER:Little Italy has a new restaurant called Osteria Pollino. Veteran restaurateur Ted Dranias has partnered with Domenico Armeni and Donato Palazzo. So what is the connection to Tony Shoes, which closed in the summer of 2020? Dranias purchased the shelving and used that material for the ceiling…Who does not love listening to the golden pipes of James Foster as he reads the early morning news on CJAD? James actually gets to work at 12:30 am and signs off after his 8 pm newscast. “If there’s nothing else to do I’m out the door by 8:15,” he told me. “If I can help Trudie Mason out before I leave I’ll be here until 8:30.” …A huge shout out to Dr. Jerrald Dankoff, nurse Mitchell Denbow and the other staff at the Jewish General Hospital who were so kind to me during my recent kidney stone attack – the second such incident in almost four years….A Léger poll last week ranked Hydro-Québec boss Sophie Brochu as the Quebec Business Personality of the Year, followed by Couche Tard’s Alain Bouchard, Chef Ricardo Larrivée, media personality Veronique Cloutier and of course Québecor chief Pierre Karl Péladeau….Finding a parking spot at the Fairview Shopping Centre is more difficult than ever, with all of the sections now blocked off for the REM.
