It is time for my annual What’s Hot and What’s Not column. Do you agree with my choices?
Hot: Frontline workers of all stripes and medical professionals.
Not: Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.
Hot: Health Minister Christian Dubé, cool under fire and someone who has shown good leadership during the pandemic.
Not: People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier for his behavior during the pandemic, playing to the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers.
Hot: Habs General Manager Marc Bergevin for his strategic moves that earned the team a berth in the Stanley Cup finals.
Not: Those who followed zero social distancing and mask rules by gathering like sardines outside of the Bell Centre.
Hot: Montreal mayoral candidate Denis Coderre, looking fit as a fiddle and ready to win his old job back.
Not: Mayor Valerie Plante. The damage her policies have done to downtown Montreal and her anti-car crusade are highly undesirable.
Hot: Governor General Mary Simon, eminently qualified for the position and the first Indigenous person ever to hold this office.
Not: Simon’s predecessor, former astronaut Julie Payette. An external review found Payette had presided over a “toxic” and “poisonous” workplace that drove many employees to quit Rideau Hall or go on sick leave.
Hot: Former Westmount High School student and recently elected Vice-President of the United States Kamala Harris.
Not: Former United States President Donald Trump. Heaven forbid he gets back in office four years from now.
Hot: Arahova Souvlaki, founded by Christos Kalogrias, celebrates its milestone 50th anniversary.
Not: Buffet Vichy closes its doors. I used to love this place. During pandemic times (and in the future), buffets do not sound too appealing.
Hot: Bruce Hills and his team at the Just For Laughs Festival for holding a hybrid event with both live and virtual shows.
Not: JFL founder Gilbert Rozon, whose reputation has been stained due to numerous sexual assault allegations.
Hot: The Zoom and Teams platforms. Since the start of the pandemic, these video programs have changed our lives forever in a very positive way.
Not: Federal Liberal MP William Amos. A lawyer by profession, he appeared naked on Zoom claiming he did not know the camera was on and then in May got caught urinating on the same platform.
Hot: Chomedey Independent MNA Guy Ouellette.The commissioner of Quebec’s anti-corruption unit apologized to him in the wake of an arrest by UPAC three and a half years ago. Ouellette, a former cop, finally won his case.
Not: The Quebec Liberals for not welcoming him back to the party.
Hot: The Bell Fibe service. How did I survive the days of not being able to pause live TV or watch shows and recordings from my app in other cities?
Not: The absence of any locally produced current affairs programs on any English TV stations.
Hot: Restaurateur and businessman Peter Sergakis, who continued to be the most consistent spokespersons for an industry that relied on take-out and delivery for a year and a half.
Not: The provincial government, for not allowing terraces to reopen earlier in the season.
