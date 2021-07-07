Bell Media recently confirmed a robust Canadian content lineup of more than 75 titles for its 2021-22 season, featuring orders of new original series, documentaries, and specials.
Here is a look at a few of them, with a distinct Montreal flavor.
OSCAR PETERSON: Acclaimed director Barry Avrich, the pride and joy of Côte Saint-Luc, will present a CTV and Crave Original documentary about jazz legend Oscar Peterson. There are very few other musical artists that have had reverential and lauded careers that have sustained over six decades, and still remain top of mind as a giant and legend amongst jazz musicians. Peterson, or simply “O.P” by his friends, or “the King of inside swing,” is easily considered one of the greatest and most prolific jazz pianists, featuring a career that included thousands of worldwide concerts and the mentoring of hundreds of protégées. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews with Billy Joel, Quincy Jones, Herbie Hancock and Ramsey Lewis. In a video chat Avrich told me it will run sometime in the fall and he is really excited about it.
KINGS OF COKE: A Crave original documentary produced and directed by Montrealers Michael Kronish and Julian Sher respectively, Kings of Coke is a 90-minute true crime documentary chronicling the path to power of one of our city’s most influential and violent gangs, the infamous West End Gang, and the cops and journalists who pursued its three leaders. People often think about Miami when it comes to cocaine, but Montreal may have been the biggest drug kingdom of them all. By the ‘70s, Montreal, described as “the infamous party town,” was engulfed in mayhem. The city had become known as the bank robbery capital of North America with more heists than New York or Los Angeles. Then, a brazen group of thieves moved into the drug trade, smuggling cocaine on a global scale.
ONE BIG RECIPE HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Montreal Chef and restaurateur Kimberly Lallouz will offer her take on holiday favourites in this seasonal one-hour special episode on CTV Life Channel. One Big Recipe is all about cooking for family and friends.
MONTRÉAL SOUS SURVEILLANCE : Noovoo Canal D will present a new documentary series that will take viewers behind-the-scenes of public security. It will explore various Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal CIUSSS service points, ranging from a hospital to a vaccination clinic, as well as youth centres and emergency services available to the public.
PRÉSUMÉ INNOCENT — L’AFFAIRE MICHELLE PERRON : Also on Canal D, Marie-Claude Savard and Sébastien Trudel will launch a new investigation into a legal case that gripped Quebec in 1987. Michelle Perron was found dead in her car near her workplace, her body brutally stabbed. Her husband, director Gilles Perron, was on the scene. He was accused then found innocent of the murder. The killer’s identity remains a mystery 33 years later.
SUBURBAN ON AIR: Please see my Suburban On Air video feature with West Island actress, writer, poet and student Samara O’Gorman who has published a poetry collection via LaBée Publishing. She will donate a portion of every book sold to the Canadian non-profit; jack.org. As a mental health advocate, Samara has been vocal and open about her struggles with depression and Depersonalization/derealization disorder (DPDR).
COHEN CHATTTER: Good luck to video journalist Emily Campbell, who left her reporting job at CTV Montreal and returned to her native Calgary. Recently added to the team is Ian Wood...Why does the Ottawa area have two Bed Bath & Beyond stores and Montreal none?...Do you like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with or without a beard? See my blog.
