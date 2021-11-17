Oratorio author Pierre Brassard, a resident of Laval, is excited to announce his participation in the Salon du livre de Montréal, 2021 edition, on Fri. Nov. 26. The Salon will take place at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.
Brassard’s anticipated first novel where esotericism and jihadism intertwine and clash reveals many surprises in this Montreal metropolis in 2061, where a Quebecer originally from the Congo (Kinshasa), who works as a demographer-statistician at the Institut de la Statistique du Québec, informs us that a majority of Muslims now inhabit the island of Montreal. Is a terrorist plot being hatched at St. Joseph’s Oratory? The author draws a surprising premonitory fresco where reality exceeds fiction.
Brassard said, “I am extremely pleased to participate in the Salon du livre de Montréal. As an author, describing Montreal is an intense work of writing that appeals to me from different angles. Everything memorable I want to say about this city is now contained in my novel Oratorio. St. Joseph’s Oratory, the Westmount Public Library, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, McGill University, the Côte-des-Neiges district, the Chalet du Mont-Royal, the Library of the Society of Jesus (located at Jean-de-Brébeuf College), the Old Port of Montreal, the Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes Chapel, the Grand Lodge of Quebec and the Jesuit Archives of Montreal.
“In my novel, I expose with finesse, respect, love, melancholy and nostalgia the richness and creative beauty of this city, not forgetting that the socio-demographic and religious landscape of Montreal is changing. Moreover, I address identity issues and the integration of immigrants without political correctness. Because, whatever we say and whatever we do, the challenge of living together will be a constant effort. And Oratorio will still be relevant to read in 10 years, 20 years, or 30 years.”
Vaccination passports and face coverings are required to attend the show.
The signing session will be from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Born in Alma in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec, Brassard explores political ideologies, sectarian influence, living together, utopias, dystopias, new religions, and alternative spiritualities with themes of esotericism and religion in conjunction with literature, art, and modern Western culture.
A French-speaking North American and proud Quebecer, Brassard’s book is published by Essor-Livres Éditeur.
