HGregoire and Operation Red Nose – Laval-Lower Laurentians have renewed their partnership to encourage Quebecers to drive safely during the holiday season. For the 17th consecutive year, the organizations will collaborate to spread the word – exclusively online this year – reminding drivers to plan ahead for a safe way to get home.
“Even though we’re not organizing rides this year, we’re still determined to promote road safety and have committed to spreading awareness in a different way this holiday season,” says Harry Kasparian, chief marketing officer at HGregoire and designated Honorary Chairman for the campaign. “We care deeply about road safety and we invite everyone to join in helping to make our roads a safe place during the holidays.
“As a leader in the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles across the province, we believe in educating our customers about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.”
This year’s special campaign will feature engaging videos and curated content, as well as contests and holiday tips and tricks. Entirely online, the campaign will live on the official Facebook pages of HGregoire and Operation Red Nose Laval-Lower Laurentians.
HGregoire and Operation Red Nose — Montreal region are set to resume their partnership in 2021 when we hope COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.
Founded in 1993, HGregoire aims to make the car buying process simple through the transparency and quality of its service. Supported by a passionate team of more than 1,500 car lovers, HGregoire operates 29 dealerships in North America, including 21 in Quebec, offering both pre-owned and new vehicles.
ICE CREAM SHOP TURNS 75: On December 7, 1945, Irv Robbins opened his first ice cream shop in Glendale, California. Today, seventy-five years later, his ice cream shop concept has grown to become the largest chain on the planet in its category and, in Canada, a leader with more than 100 locations. On the eve of its 75th anniversary and the start of December, Baskin Robbins is in full innovation mode with the launch of new varieties as part of its Flavor of the Month and seasonal menu programs. The closest location to Laval is on Marcel Laurin Blvd. in St. Laurent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.