Following a one year absence due to the pandemic, Operation Nez Rouge is back!
The partnership between HGreg and Operation Nez Rouge in the Laval and Lower-Laurentians region and Montreal has been renewed. Under the watchful eye of Chief Product Officer Harry Kasparian, HGreg will preside over the program.
A true holiday tradition, this partnership heads into its 18th consecutive year for the Laval--Lower-Laurentians region and in its second year for Montreal.
To thank the many volunteers through Dec.31, HGreg will enter them in a contest for a trip for two within a Quebec destination. One trip will be drawn in each of the two regions.
“Road safety is a cause that remains very dear to our hearts, and we continue to believe that it is our responsibility to make the public aware of the dangers of drinking and driving,” stated Kasparian. “This is precisely why we wish to encourage our employees, as well as the rest of the population, to volunteer and help keep our roads as safe as possible during the holiday season.”
Last year, given the absence of traditional Holiday gatherings, HGreg worked with Operation Nez Rouge on a virtual awareness campaign.
Founded in 1993, HGreg- which includes both HGrégoire and HGreg.com- is committed to simplifying the car buying process through its core values of excellence in customer service, transparency, smart use of technology and a refreshing customer-focused philosophy. Supported by a passionate team of more than 1,700 car lovers, HGreg operates 32 dealerships in North America, including 20 in Quebec, offering both pre-owned and new vehicles. For more information visit hgregoire.com.
Operation Nez Rouge is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the adoption of responsible behaviour in order to prevent drinking and driving. In addition to offering a chauffeur service, the proceeds of which are invested in youth and amateur sporting activities, the organization also coordinates different awareness activities throughout the year including the Tournée Party Sans Déraper event and the C’est notre tournée conference.
SHOEBOX PROJECT: The Shoebox Project for Women, a national non-profit organization with chapters in many major cities in Canada, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The organization distributes shoeboxes filled with basic essentials, toiletries and warm accessories to women living in shelters. “Our mission is to share empathy, kindness and compassion with local women impacted by homelessness through the collection and distribution of gift-filled shoeboxes and messages of support,” says Lora Tombari, the Montreal Chapter Local Coordinator.
Within each shoebox is a personal hand-written and inspirational message to the recipient of the shoebox There are numerous ways in which the community can become involved: by organizing a Shoebox Drive with family, friends or co-workers; donating online to the Montreal chapter through their website; and for companies to make product donations. Currently there are four “ drop-off” locations for shoeboxes, three in Montreal and one in Laval. Anyone wishing to obtain more information can go to https://www.shoeboxproject.ca/chapters/montreal or email montreal@shoeboxproject.com. The Montreal holiday campaign deadline for shoebox drop-offs is this Sunday Dec. 5.
