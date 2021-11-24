Thirty-nine years ago, John Warren was listening to a radio show when a physician recommended that all men over the age of 50 have an annual prostate examination. It stuck with him and when he reached that stage in his life he did just so. Everything went well until 2016 when screening showed signs of trouble. He had prostate cancer.
Warren underwent surgery in February 2017 at the Jewish General Hospital, but his battle was not over yet. Ten percent of patients who get operated have urinary incontinence issues and that was regrettably the case for Warren. He struggled through it for two and a half years until more surgery was required. It did not fix the problem completely, but his quality of life improved greatly. That did not occur without hormone and radiation therapy. Only recently has the retired NDG welder been finally able to return to his exercise regimen at the gym.
What helped Warren get through it all? It was his partner of 34 years Denise and membership in the Prostate Cancer Support Group Montreal West Island. He joined the latter soon after his diagnosis and now serves as vice-president under President Steve Robertson. “We are a brotherhood,” he said of the 200-plus members. “This group really helped me in terms of mental health and kept me active. Everyone is or has been in the same boat, so the discussions are very helpful.”
While the group generally met in Dorval, sessions have all been held via Zoom since March 2020. For the last 25 years this support group has been educating the public, having monthly presentations from doctors in the field about prostate cancer, monthly support groups and providing a help line. Prostate Cancer is now the most common cancer among men. On Thurs. Nov 25 (7:30 pm) David Labbé, Assistant Professor of the Department of Surgery, Division of Urology at McGill University, will talk about Improving Outcomes in Metastatic Prostate Cancer Through Precision Nutrition Interventions. Register for free at: pcsg.mtlwi@gmail.com to get a link.
DIE HARD WOMEN’S READ: The Yuletide Bruce Willis classic action movie “Die Hard,” will once again be brought to life by an all woman cast for an unforgettable live online table read, in benefit of the Canadian Women’s Foundation. Heidi Lynne Weeks, Deena Aziz, Dawn Ford, Adina Katz, Susan Bain, Patricia Manessy, Sehar Manji and Kathryn Kirkpatrick will perform in a presentation adapted and directed by Terence Bowman. It will be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch via Streamyard on Thurs. Dec. 2 (8 pm). It will also be available for viewing on all three platforms for 24 hours after the livestream. Donations to the Canadian Women’s Foundation are strongly encouraged. Search for “Die Hard: A Live Online Table Read” on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.
FILM FESTIVALS: The fourth Zensa Media International film festival will take place on Nov. 25 (7 pm) at Cinéma Beaubien in Rosemount. Featured will be the remarkable documentary “Saving Chinatown” by Jimmy Chan, a Hip Hop dance video, highlighting the city of downtown Montreal with Vanessa Paixao and J. Flores, an edgy fashion video about aging in the fashion industry and a special screening of a verty cute bilingual comedy film ”Histoire de Love,” featuring former Habs player Georges Laraque. I got a preview to view and it was great! Email: info@zensamedia.com,
Meanwhile, I have thoroughly enjoyed this year’s hybrid edition of CINEMANIA, the festival featuring top French-language films with English sub-titles. The much anticipated Aline, based on the life of Céline Dion, debuted at the Place des Arts last night. I had a chance to preview it so please see my blog on our website.
