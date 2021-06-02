A pair of 20-year-old McGill University Physiology students, Town of Mount Royal’s Sam Wein and Dollard des Ormeaux’s Mathew Alter, both want to be doctors one day. It is no coincidence that they each have parents in this profession.
Sam’s dad, Dr. Theodore Wein, is an Assistant Professor, Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at McGill University and works at St. Mary’s Hospital. Mathew’s mom, Dr. Eleena Pearson, is an emergency room physician at the Jewish General Hospital.
In April, Sam and Mathew went to St. Mary’s to assist members of their Foundation to pack bags of new masks. As they spoke to people and overheard different conversations, it became clear to the duo that staff are simply overwhelmed from the last 15 months of COVID. “What could we do to acknowledge the work of the frontline workers?” Sam asked himself. A lightbulb went on and the friends came up with the slogan “Nursing Your Spirit.” In order to say a proper thank you to healthcare workers at St. Mary’s and the JGH, they started to recruit a team of bakers. Right now they will rotate four or five cookie recipes and hand them out 500 individually wrapped baked goodies every Wednesday. Last week’s first distribution prompted questions from recipients like “how much shall we pay you?” Volunteers merely told them this was a small gift to acknowledge their extraordinary efforts.
You can follow their project on Instagram @nursingyourspirit. And yes, they both want to be doctors one day.
SPRING FUNDRAISER: The Montreal Lakeshore University Women’s Club (MLUWC) will hold their spring fundraiser on Thursday June 10 (7 p.m.), featuring a “Poolside Chat” with international bestselling author Jennifer Robson who will talk about her latest book, Our Darkest Night. All proceeds will benefit the MLUWC Scholarship Fund, which awards $12,000 annually to West Island women pursuing their education in Quebec. In addition to four scholarships for university students, 17 bursaries go to students at John Abbott College, Place Cartier Adult Education Centre and Centre d’éducation des adultes Jeanne Sauvé. Registration for this virtual event is required in advance at www.mluwc.com.
LOOTED ART: Shaare Zedek Congregation in NDG will present a Zoom discussion with Dr. Clarence Epstein on the topic of: A Jewish Dealer’s Legacy – Searching for Max Stern’s Nazi-Looted Art on Wed. June 9 (7:30 pm). Dr. Epstein is the Executive Director of the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Family Foundation. Prior to that he was a professor at Concordia University and the executive director of the Max Stern Art Restitution Project. To get a Zoom link log on to ShaareZedek.ca. See my SJN column in the Cohen Chatter section of our website for more.
COHEN CHATTER: Now that Dic Ann’s famous sauce is available at Metro grocery stores, owners Anthony Zammit and Delbina Potenza said they will watch sales closely to consider future expansion. Are you listening West Enders and West Islanders?...Buffet Vichy is no more. I used to love filling my plate endlessly at their LaSalle and South Shore locations. But COVID-19 made such restaurants completely shut down as they could not offer take-out or delivery … Global TV’s new star reporter Elizabeth Zogalis had this to say on social media. “If you feel so strongly about supporting Palestine how about you donate money for aid? Or join a legit organization. Oh wait, it’s so much cooler to stand on Ste Catherine Street and burn the Israeli flag …Montreal singer Leif Vollebekk was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week via video conference. Vollebekk performed his most recent song, Long Blue Light …Great job by the City of Montreal to rip up the street in front of Ted Dranias’ Les Jardins Petros in Little Italy. They had eight months of closure to do so but decided to start the work the day terrasses opened.
