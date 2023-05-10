Dr. Michael Starr will be honoured with the “HUG” (Helping Us Grieve) Award at Myra’s Kids Foundation’s annual Gala, Ignite 23, on Wednesday May 24 at Jardin Royalmount. Dr. Mike (as he is known by all at Myra’s Kids) has been an outstanding supporter since the inception of Myra’s Kids and as camp doctor at the summer camp program. He is a noted rheumatologist at the Montreal General Hospital. MKF will honour his dedication, compassion and generosity.
Myra’s Kids Foundation was founded in Montreal in 2017 to provide support to children who have suffered the loss of a parent or a sibling. The goal is to help children learn to cope, begin to heal, and discover that there can be hope after a significant loss. All programs run by the Foundation are non-denominational and free to all participants. Every summer, for one weekend in August, the campers attend the Y Country Camp in Huberdeau, Quebec. Through this annual experience and monthly support groups offered throughout the year, their services have an immediate and lasting impact on children who are grieving.
LA PIZZA WEEK: As a foodie I just love what Na’eem Adam and Thierry Rassam of People Mover Technologies have done the last few years with festivals focusing on burgers, poutine and most recently pizza. We are now in the midst of the third edition of La Pizza Week, marked across Canada, through May 14. Montreal has 27 restaurants entered in the festival and I have thus far visited two of them: Pizzéria No. 900 on Monkland and Dunn’s Famous on Decarie. Hats off to Dunn’s Decarie GM Tony Sama who continues to provide free meals for the volunteers at Share The Warmth in Pointe St. Charles. See my blog for more and log on to www.lapizzaweek.com.
TIM ON AIR: After 39 years in radio sales and sales management, Tim Thompson finally took the leap to host his own drive home show on Lite FM 106.7. “I had been on the air twice in my life for a limited period of time, first, out of McGill in Kapuskasing, Ontario as the afternoon drive host on CKAP 580 AM and then doing country weekends on K103 in Kahnawake,” he shared with me. “Now I am living the dream of doing a stress-free drive home show that serves three communities that I have and still live in – Hudson, St. Lazare, and the West Island of Montreal.”
HOCKEY PRIDE: If you have caught some of the NHL playoffs on Sportsnet via the TNT network feed, two Montrealers are making us proud. Ally Lozoff, the rinkside reporter for the Anaheim Ducks, is also handling those duties for TNT. She previously handled this job for the Vegas Knights. I first interviewed her nearly two decades ago when she was Miss Teen Canada. Meanwhile, former referee and West Islander Dave Jackson is analyzing all of the decisions made by on ice officials.
COHEN CHATTER: The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro will kick off a new English-language book club at the William G. Boll library in Roxboro on Tuesday, May 16. Meetings will be held once a month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. animated by Linda Holtzman. It is free if you have a Pierrefonds-Roxboro or Montreal library card... LaSalle’s Francis Choinière, Artistic Director of GFN Productions, will present two Star Wars concerts May 19 and 20 at Place des Arts. At only 26 years of age, he is quite the success story… The Ruth Richler Memorial Lectures at Congregation Dorshei Emet in Hampstead will present an Evening with Andrew Marantz – “What are we talking about when we talk about free speech” on Saturday May 27 (7:30 pm) . Registration is required by sending an e-mail to programdirector@dorshei-emet.org. Marantz is a writer for The New Yorker... Is allowing healthcare facilities to remove masks a good idea? Read my blog to see why I totally disagree.
