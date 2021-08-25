As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigns for re-election and a majority government, the last topic he wants to talk about is the WE scandal. But on Monday, a 2000 graduate of McGill University, Jesse Brown, rained on the Liberal leader’s parade. After five years of investigation, Brown’s Canadaland launched a five-part podcast series into the WE Charity, the infamous organization that combined philanthropy with global politics.
WE came crashing down in part over the Trudeau government’s controversial decision to have it manage a $900-million student grant program. It was also discovered that Trudeau’s mother, wife and brother had all been paid handsome sums to appear at WE events. Founded by brothers Craig and Mark Kielburger, WE claimed access to kids in 17,000 schools around the world, and had multimillion-dollar partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, and A-list celebrities like Justin Bieber, The Jonas Brothers, Oprah, Sir Richard Branson, Prince Harry, and dozens more.
The White Saviors, narrated by Olusola Adeogun, is a new podcast on Canadaland that features interviews with dozens of former WE employees, including top-level whistleblowers whose firsthand accounts have yet to be heard.
I reached out to Brown, who studied English at McGill, and he said the timing of this series was not planned to coincide with a federal election campaign. “We’ve been working on it for about six months with no idea when we began that an election would be called,” he said. “Trudeau and the WE Charity were both let off the hook. Trudeau’s family was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by a children’s charity and then Trudeau’s government gave that charity a sole-sourced contract worth (millions). That’s serious. And when WE Charity misinformed the press and said that they had never paid the Trudeaus anything, neither Trudeau nor his family corrected that.”
As of this writing I am already binge-listening to the podcast at www.whitesaviorspodcast.com.
VACCINE WEBINAR: If you know anyone who is resisting the COVID-19 vaccine, please inform them about a free webinar Thurs. Aug. 25 (7 pm). Rebecca Zucco from Respiplus, a non-profit organization based at the McGill University Health Centre, notes that there is a lot of misinformation circulating in regard to COVID-19 vaccines. Students are particularly susceptible to this and they represent a group who need to be prioritized when encouraging vaccine acceptance. The webinar will be hosted by Dr Peter Lin , a CBC News medical contributor and a family physician in Toronto. Panelists will include Montrealers Dr. Simon Bacon, a researcher and professor at Concordia University; Dr. Kim Lavoie, professor in the Department of Psychology at UQAM; and Dr. Jean Bourbeau, the Director of the Research Institute of the MUHC’s Center for Innovative Medicine. Log on to https://www.expandcourses.com/pages/webinar-registration.
AN IMPRESSIVE MURAL: Le Germain Hotel Montreal downtown has unveiled a major project in collaboration with MURAL, North America’s largest urban art festival. The hotel now displays an impressive permanent mural, Dazzle My Heart, by Canadian artist Michelle Hoogveld on its front facade. There are two facades, 14 storeys high and including 80 colors. Originally from Calgary, Hoogveld decided to settle in Montreal after visiting the city back in November 2020. She remembers knowing immediately that she had to come and live in Montreal for the next few years. It was also during that visit that the artist met the organizers of the MURAL festival, who just a few days after offered her to be part of an ambitious project: to decorate the Le Germain with a huge colorful mural. How much preparation did this take? Hoogveld actually moved to Le Germain a week prior the beginning of her project. “It allowed me to soak up in the energy of the hotel and experience the best it has to offer,” she said. See the video of the artist on our website.
