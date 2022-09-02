Mike Cohen
Richard Dagenais has enjoyed a successful career on local television and radio. I especially enjoyed working with him during his days at Global TV. Dagenais, who resides on the North Shore near Laval, is now making his mark as the author of children’s books. In fact, he has written and published five rhyming, read aloud, picture books which can be found in such stores as Librairie Clio, Babar Books, Indigo Pointe-Claire, Indigo Laval, Indigo Place Montreal Trust, Coles Angrignon and Singing Pebbles books in Ottawa. He does several book signings and readings each year, is active on social media, hosts a podcast called RixPix and writes a blog.
“I kind of always wrote children’s books on and off,” Dagenais says. “One children’s book I wrote for an assignment during a children’s lit course at McGill earned me the only A++ I ever got during my academic career! During an interview at Global TV with the owner of the Exotarium, I held a pink skink and that gave me the idea of writing stories with rhyming animal names. I wrote ‘Lowell the Mole‘ in 2000 and sent it to countless publishing companies, only to be rejected at every turn. I loved reading Dr. Seuss when I was a kid and I loved reading them to my son Tristan, who is now 27.”
Here is a look at Dagenais’ books:
Lowell the Mole: Lowell is a mole who lives in a hole on a knoll. He often likes to go for a stroll on the knoll, but doesn’t like the smell of coal from trains rolling past. He leaves his hole on the knoll and finds another hole near a shoal, but soon misses his friends the foal and troll, so he moves back to his hole on the knoll and, what do you know, that’s right around the time trains switch to electricity, so coal is no longer an issue!
Kate the Skate: Kate is a skate who hates to be late. Kate has been checking the date on the family calendar because she is expecting important freight. She worries the freight may be late and that, she would hate.
Zack the Yak: Zack is a yak who loves to yack. He yacks so much with his friends Mack and Jack, that they always end up at the back of the pack of yaks. One day after they pause to find a snack, they lose the track of the pack. Luckily, Zack listened to something his mom had told him when he was younger.
Pam the Lamb: Pam the lamb is confused because musician Cam the clam won’t eat jam but likes to jam. Cam, his cousin Bram, and their friend Sam the ram, end up having a jam and Pam the lamb participates.
Link the Skink: Link is a skink, a skink who is pink. His classmates and teammates call him the fink just because he is pink. In the end, after a big game at the rink, they discover Link is just like them.
Dagenais promises that there are more books to come, including one written for Christmas that will be unveiled soon.
Dagenais is also an actor and musician. After graduating from McGill University, he worked as editor-in-chief of his hometown newspaper before being hired as a newscaster at AM600 (CFCF). He was hired as a newscaster/ reporter at CHOM-FM in 1985 and worked at CHOM/CKGM for 17 years as a news announcer, host, interviewer, and editorialist, and was nominated twice for ACTRA National Radio Awards in the Best Opinion/Commentary category.
He began working at Global as a sports anchor, but soon became feature reporter on the station’s daily morning program, This Morning Live. He has worked as evening and late-night news anchor at Global and co-hosted the station’s morning show. In addition, he has worked as a news anchor at CJAD800 and is currently host/moderator/interviewer of a current events show called City Life on MAtv. By day he is now employed as a communications specialist for a multinational manufacturing company.
As if this is not enough, Dagenais has also written for the award-winning program, How It’s Made. As a singer/songwriter he performs around Montreal. His voice has also been heard in radio commercials, film narrations and such animated productions as Arthur and Animal Crackers.
Dagenais is how hitting the road to promote Link The Skink. He will be at Librarie Clio at Plaza Pointe Claire Sept. 10 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and at Chapter’s Pointe Claire on Sept. 11 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
