For the past decade I have been actively involved in a Trap, Neuter, Release and Adopt program for homeless cats. It is volunteer driven by a small group of dedicated souls. I thought this was a huge commitment until I learned about A Horse Tale Rescue ( AHT Rescue), based in Vaudreuil-Dorion The organization is dedicated to providing a safe, comfortable and loving environment for the horses that pass through its gates. They rescue, rehabilitate, rehome and/or retire horses in need of a second chance.
Well here is another organization that has been hit adversely by COVID-19 and the hot dry summer. My former work colleague Lori Rubin of Dollard des Ormeaux and AHT Rescue Executive Director Mike Grenier reached out due to a hay crisis they have incurred as a result of the summer weather. “It was a catastrophe on hay production this year,” said Grenier. “Fields only yielded about 30 percent of their normal amounts and demand is now high. Everyone is grasping at what they can find and prices have doubled compared to last year. We need to source another 2,000 bales of hay to get us to next June.”
A Hay Drive to raise the necessary funds is doing well. Grenier and barn manager Caroline Handy are the only two paid staff members. Kim Ayers of Île Perrot is the president. The organization has a board of directors and approximately 300 members, who pay $25 a year in membership fees. About 80 of those are “active volunteers,” who participate in the daily feeds, groom the horses, muck out their indoor stalls and outdoor paddocks (removing manure), top off their water and clean and maintain the barn. “ It is a labour of love for everyone involved,” says Rubin.
Rubin notes that the organization has been hit hard by COVID, like most registered charities. The annual fundraising events have had to be put on hold. They operate 365 days a year, regardless of weather challenges. “The pandemic has been a challenging time since we could not simply close down until it passes,” Rubin says. “Therefore all necessary public health protocols were put in place and respected. Weather conditions can put additional strain on our horses and the people who care for them — snowstorms, freezing rain, excessive heat and humidity like we had this past summer; even high winds can affect the health and well-being of the herd, in addition to the hazardous driving conditions for our volunteers to get there on time for a feed.”
Log on to ahtrescue.org to help and learn more, including info on their program for kids with special needs.
SUBURBAN ON AIR: Please log on to our Suburban On Air feature. My latest video interviews include Cantor Danny Benlolo and memers of his Montreal Shira Choir, gastroenterologist Dr. Peter Lakatos and East End comics Gianni Fiasche and Mike Carrozza. Gianni is the head of marketing and social media for Team Nancy Forlinio Re/Max Solutions. But through his company Snob Media he is also producing comedy shows, including an upcoming production at The CLDV Comedy Lounge in St. Léonard on Sept. 25. Meanwhile, RDP native Carrozza has released his debut full-length comedy album called Cherubic. Mike describes his stand-up persona as a “fun silly boy,” one that is playful, absurd, and naïve. It was nice to have these two gentlemen, who never met each other before, on the show.
BROADCAST BOW: Charli Paige continues to delight listeners on Virgin Radio. Weekdays she kicks off your workday at 8:55 am with 95 minutes of non-stop hits. I particularly like her Shout Out Café at Noon where she gives businesses a free plug. With COVID-19 hitting everyone hard, Charli’s efforts merit this week’s inaugural Broadcast Bow. The fact she is a cat lover also earns her good marks with me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.