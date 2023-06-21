On two occasions since the Montreal Canadiens season drew to a close, I had the opportunity to spend some time with a pair of their top players as part of my day job at the school board. Defenceman and Pointe Claire native Mike Matheson visited a school in Pointe St. Charles while team captain Nick Suzuki was in Anjou last week as part of his role as an ambassador for the Asista Foundation, which focuses on rescuing dogs from difficult situations and giving them a new lease on life by training them to be service animals.
Suzuki loves animals. He does not have a dog, but rather a Bengal cat named Milo. “He looks like a small leopard and acts more like a dog,” the 23 year old told me. Suzuki spent nearly 90 minutes at Dalkeith Elementary School, which has two service dogs from Asista named Kira and Jessie. The canines do magic with the kids, helping with their social interactions, reducing stress and anxiety and much more. Suzuki played some floor hockey with Kira, sat down and chatted with students about life in general and posed for an endless array of photos. That day he also visited the SPCA in Candiac, Centre Veterinaire Laval and John Abbott College. Let’s give credit to former Habs GM Marc Bergevin for acquiring this guy in a trade. He is the real deal!
JEWISH MATCHMAKING: Are you hooked on the Netflix sensation Jewish Matchmaking like me? I interviewed relationship expert and the host, Aleeza Ben Shalom. She was in Montreal on June 8, speaking to a sold out crowd at Concordia’s Oscar Peterson Hall. The program was organized by Rabbi Yisroel Bernath from Chabad of NDG and Federation CJA. Jewish Matchmaking is a funny, heartfelt, and very Jewish take on the ups and downs of finding love. Aleeza discusses the unique issues that Jews face when looking for the right partner, what she learned in her work on the first season, stories from behind the scenes, and more. See our Suburban On Air video section for the interview.
WAITRESS: So here is the big question. When Groupe Juste pour rire brings the new adapted French version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway smash Waitress to Théâtre St-Denis in Espace St-Denis beginning on June 22, 2024, will Bill 96 force the producers to change the title to “Serveuse?” Waitress has already sold over five million tickets worldwide. I saw it on Broadway years ago and I am still humming the songs. This musical tells the story of waitress Jenna who is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Thanks to the support of her fellow waitresses, and an unexpected romance, she begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. It is based on a 2007 motion picture. “It is absolutely thrilling to see Waitress find its way to new audiences around the world,” says Sara Bareilles, who wrote the music. “For our beloved show to be performed in Montreal and in French is an honour.”
COHEN CHATTER: Milestones Restaurants will finally open their first Quebec location at Fairview Pointe Claire in August…. Moishes Restaurant reopened at its new Victoria Square location last week, three years after closing its iconic St. Laurent Blvd. location. Owner Jean Bédard of Grandio Group, which also has Gibby’s, La Cage and PF Chang’s under its banner, brought back a familiar face as manager in NDG’s David Zalzman….Award-winning pianist Matt Herskowitz be the guest of honour for a group exhibit at the Gesu on Bleury June 28 to July 16 daily from noon to 6 pm. There is no admission price.
