LASSO MONTREAL: Country music fever has arrived in our city and one wonders why we do not have one of our radio stations focusing on that. Lasso Montreal was a big success, showing that country music in Montreal does indeed have a huge following here. Held at the impressive Espace 67 in Parc Jean-Drapeau, it featured performances from a slew of country’s hottest stars, with a lineup that drew from across the spectrum of country genres. International superstars like Luke Bryan hit the stage, so did our own Brittany Kennell from Beaconsfield who was spotted at one point privately playing guitar with Habs star Nick Suzuki.
HIGH SCHOOL REUNION: The Marymount High School (now known as Marymount Academy International) Class of 1970 held its 50+ 2 Reunion recently over a three-day period, featuring a guided tour at the Museum of Fine Art, a gathering at Brasserie St. Ambroise, and a celebratory dinner at Petros Taverna Griffintown. Due to COVID-19 the original event was postponed two years in a row. “We decided that if the Olympics could be postponed, so could our 50-year reunion,” said Blanca Rosa Cervi, one of the organizers. Many of the grads have remained in Montreal but many have spread out across the country and around the globe.
COFFEE LAUNCH: Côte Saint-Luc businessman and man about town Steven Stein launched his new signature 5 Minute Coffee, in partnership with the Station 16 Art Gallery on Greene Avenue in Westmount recently. The event was held in conjunction with a Stikki Peaches Exhibit that night. Steve served his delicious coffee, as well as a specialty drink and an espresso martini that night. There was a large turnout. His coffee bar will be opening soon at the Gallery.
TASTE OF ARGENTINA: It was a “Taste of Argentina” recently as Don and Carol Pennycook staged the ninth edition of Polo avec Coeur, two charity Polo matches at their 60-acre Polo Parc Farms in Ste-Marthe near Hudson for the benefit of the Montreal Heart Institute and Toronto’s Munk Cardiac Care Centre. Some of Argentina’s leading players were flown in and we were encouraged to wear hats and dress in the colors of Argentina’s flag — light blue, yellow and white, reports our editor Beryl Wajsman.
STRANGERS IN THE NIGHT: Hundreds attended the first Strangers in the Night Gourmet Charity Gala in three years on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of Complexe Pointe Claire. The West Island Women’s Shelter, Friends for Mental Health, and Cure SMA (spinal muscular atrophy) were the beneficiaries of funds raised. Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Jacksons performed all of their hits live on stage, with 80’s icon band Honeymoon Suite opening up the show. The Boogie Wonderband, Hysteria, Less Than 4 and Missy and the MotherTruckers were also in the lineup. Local artist Eric Waugh was invited to paint the Jacksons (Marlon, Tito, and Jackie) live as they performed. It was a 3D original painting on wood panel. The brothers all signed the finished product and it will go up for auction soon. Nadia Saputo and her partner, former Habs defenceman Patrice Brisebois, were the honourary co-chairs. Of course, this event is the brainchild of Larry Day. As usual there was an endless array of food provided by nearly 60 restaurants and culinary providers. Info: https://sitnfoundation.ca.
ACTION SPORTS: It is called Jackalope and for two days in August Montreal welcomed some of the world’s most daring athletes as they demonstrated their skills at bouldering, skateboarding, and other action sports at the Olympic Park area. They even broadcast competitions live on Facebook. There were also concerts, terrasses, pop up shops, and food trucks.
GEORDIE FOOD FAIR: The folks at Geordie Theatre hosted a summertime Food Fair on Aug. 27 on the grounds of Selwyn House School in Westmount. Those on hand spent an afternoon tasting local treats, meeting with community organizations and local businesses, and taking part in free theatre workshops and family fun. Foodies big and small were able to explore how we are connected to the stories of what we eat.
IN MEMORY OF HARVEY: Harvey Levine, who passed away last year following a battle with cancer, served with distinction for many years as the director of B’nai Brith Canada in Quebec. In his memory, the married musical couple of Joanne Cutler and Merv Middling decided to shift the focus of their Que Sera band — often with the talented Nick Burgess aboard. Their musical concerts this summer at mainly seniors’ residences are benefitting the new Harvey Levine Cancer Fund, associated with the Cedars Cancer Centre of the McGill University Health Centre. They do not charge for performances, however, any donations received will be given entirely towards cancer research. Concerts continue through October, indoors or outdoors, as weather permits. Harvey’s wife Doreen is very involved in the program, referred to by Joanne as their “roadie.” Donations to the Harvey Levine Fund can also be made to Karine Pelletier at 514-656-6662 ext.227.
Have you got an item for FYI In Our Community? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
