Telus has expanded its next-generation 5G network to the Montreal, Lanaudière, Laurentides and Montérégie regions as part of a $90 million investment in infrastructure in the Greater Montreal this year to further support the residents and businesses throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recovery.
Customers in more than 70 additional communities – me included- now have access to TELUS’ blazing-fast 5G network, which will contribute to improved health and educational outcomes for citizens, in addition to enabling an entrepreneurial spirit and unleashing human productivity.
“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading network to rapidly expand our 5G footprint is enabling us to connect the citizens of the Greater Montreal to the people, resources and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said West Island native Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “Now more than ever, TELUS is committed to keeping Canadians connected, productive and healthy. Indeed, the ongoing expansion of our next-generation 5G technology is bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community without compromising productivity or economic opportunity. Importantly, as we look optimistically toward a period of economic and social recovery, our global leading network will continue to drive the innovation that empowers the diversity and competitiveness of our country’s private sector and improves economic equality in our digital world, helping us answer the most pressing social challenges in health, education and the environment for the benefit of all Canadians.”
Leveraging multiple vendors including Samsung, Ericsson, and Nokia, TELUS is expanding its 5G network to over 615 communities, including 157 in Quebec, and will cover more than 70% of the population by the end of the year.
Beyond lightning-fast speeds, 5G offers a leap in capabilities over today’s 4G networks, including increased capacity, ultra-low latency, network slicing and edge computing. These advancements are the foundation to power new applications serving enhanced health and educational outcomes for Canadians by improving access for all, regardless of where you live and work. The evolution of 5G will also allow us to connect more than 30 billion life-changing devices, supercharge drones with sensors for improved crop management and make autonomous vehicles smarter and safer - and that is just the beginning. It is estimated that 5G will create 250,000 jobs4 and contribute $150 billion to Canada’s economy over the next 20 years,5 which will be key to Canada’s fiscal recovery.
Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum across Canada, including $30 billion in technology and operations in Quebec, and plans on adding $9 billion in the province by 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.