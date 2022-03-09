COVID-19 has indeed changed our lives forever, almost exclusively on the negative side. However, the pivot to virtual medicine has been a plus for both doctors and patients. A case in point is a new pediatric virtual care platform accessible across Canada that offers free visits seven days a week. All you need is a Medicare card.
“Early on in the pandemic we looked at the offerings and understood that no one was bringing forward that comprehensive pediatric expertise,” said Hampsteader Dr. Harley Eisman, who is the co-founder and chief medical officer at KixCare. He recently completed a 13-year tenure as Director of Pediatric Emergency Services at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, where he still works as a pediatric emergentologist
“As you can imagine, not having the patient physically in front of you can pose a challenge, but in the hands of physicians who have had a career experience treating kids and adolescents, the outcome is different,” Dr. Eisman told me. “It is a question of the right patient at the right time with the right expertise. With proper patient selection, expertise studies show that we can successfully virtualize a good 80 percent of visits. Being able to be cared for in the security and the comfort of home is a game changer for patients and families. It also relieves the burden of unnecessary visits to the in-person streams of the health care system such as walk-ins and emergency.
Info: https://www.kixcare.com.
ST PADDY’S DAY LUNCHEON: Two years ago I got a very exciting call, inviting me to be head table guest at the prestigious St. Patrick’s Society of Montreal Luncheon. Then COVID-19 shut everything down. Last year, the event returned virtually and they will follow the same format on March 17 beginning at 11:30 am. This annual luncheon is the cornerstone of the Society’s fundraising efforts for charitable, cultural and educational purposes in the community. This year’s speaker will be Dr. Jane G. V. McGaughey, PhD, Johnson Chair of Quebec, and Canadian Irish Studies at the School of Irish Studies at Concordia University. She will talk about some of the interesting Irish men and women in our city’s history. They will also present this year’s Community award to the most deserving Tim Furlong, head of the Erin Sports Association (and we miss his Irishman of the Year Breakfast too). The virtual luncheon will include special performances by Solstice, the Bernadette Short School of Irish Dance, iDanceDuo and will conclude with a friendly game of trivia! Irish-themed meals will be available for purchase. Although there has been some relaxing of Quebec’s Public Health Measures, the Society wanted to remain cautiously optimistic and felt it would be in the best interest of the community that the luncheon remain virtual again this year. Tickets are available at https://spsmtl.com/membership/transactions as are sponsorship opportunities.
COHEN CHATTER: Doctors of the World/Médecins du Monde (MDM), along with Montreal composer and entertainer Edwin Orion Brownell, will host a Facebook Live online show on Sat. March 12 (7 pm) to raise money for and spread awareness of the work the organization has been involved with in and around the Ukraine war zone. Watch at: https://www.facebook.com/edwinorion…. Talent Nation is back! Offering valuable tools and benefits that young artists can leverage to build sustainable music careers, including professional footage of their live set to help boost their content and secure future gigs, applications can be submitted directly at www.talentnation.live by March 13. Producer Mike Goldfarb says a big show is planned for Montreal April 10…. See my story on South Shore native Stephen Dorsey’s sensational book Black & White on my blog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.