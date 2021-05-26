There is no question that long-time friends Josh Akerflug and Stephen Rabinovitch (best known as Rabin) are a pair of visionaries. The former works as a district manager for the Sports Vault, a globally licensed sports and entertainment merchandise and collectibles company, while the latter is well known for his years as a popular summer camp director.
In 2018, Akerflug launched a small-scale flag football program at Hampstead Park. A year later Rabin joined forces and the program, featuring a combination of instruction, drills and scrimmages, grew. In fact, it has gone from 40 boys and girls to more than 250 and counting, ranging from kids in Kindergarten to Grade 8. Despite some stops and starts due to COVID-19, it has thrived during the pandemic. Groups of youngsters, for now, sign up from the same family or school bubbles and it is now based at Lower Canada College in NDG, the West Island and still in Hampstead.
How popular is the concept? It is now year-round. “When Josh suggested we do this in the winter, I did not think it could work,” said Rabin. “But the kids loved it. The snow made it easy to dive for catches and have a soft landing.”
Jox Flag Football, as it is known, has become the new sensation. “Our retention rate is about 95 percent,” says Akerflug, adding that all COVID protocols are in place and kids must participate with masks on.
Rabin does envisage large expansion to other parts of the province and who knows, perhaps Canada? These two men are thinking big! They recognized the need for children to stay active (and get off their electronics) and they found a way to build up a flag football program all the while ensuring that it was being done safely while respecting COVID guidelines.
I dropped by LCC recently to take a look and this is one well-oiled machine and the kids absolutely love it. Grade 2 student Izzy Bergman was particularly impressive as she wound her way through a group of girls and could not be touched. Info: https://joxflagfootballmtl.com.
BACK FROM THE BRINK: As guest speaker at Hope & Cope’s Cancer Survivorship Day on June 7 (7 p.m.), Susan Doherty will share her harrowing story and the lessons she learned about life in the face of death, culminating in her face-to-face meeting in the UK with her young stem cell donor. An annual tradition, Cancer Survivorship Day brings together newly diagnosed cancer patients with long term survivors for an evening that addresses thought-provoking topics while celebrating life. Doherty was in her mid-fifties and had been ill for months when she finally received the shocking diagnosis: she had HLH an extremely rare, often deadly blood disorder. The event will be held virtually. Advance registration is required via https://conta.cc/2RMNB7a.
COHEN CHATTER: Former Dollard des Ormeaux Mayor, Member of Parliament, cabinet minister and of course pharmacist Gerry Weiner has words of praise for some local flavor on the NBC SciFi mystery series Debris. The creator is former Dollard resident J.H. Wyman and one of the stars is noted actor and former NDP MP Tyrone Benskin…May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month. Former Montrealer Hailey Laxer has spent a total of 13 weeks in hospital over the last year and countless more days struggling and suffering from all the effects of CF. On May 30in Toronto she will be challenging herself to #GoFurtherfor in her fight and run 5K to fundraise for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Info: https://my.crowdchange.ca/5a9xry... In an effort to make a difference, and help our planet, native Montrealer Samuel Levac-Levey, 29 has created a Climate Solutions Game that he has been developing for the last two years and “beta-testing” in high schools in the US and Canada, in both hard copy (board game) and digital format. Info: www.solutionsthegame.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.