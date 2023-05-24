What do you get when five goofy, but seasoned, philanthropists decide they want to have a roller skating party? Well, a fundraiser raising money for food security of course. Nellie Philanthropy Foundation raised over $7,000 at Le Rinque Hockey Club in TMR recently for Chai Lifeline’s food security and meal program and Bread & Beyond.
“I’ve always wanted to have a roller skating party but recognize that food costs are just skyrocketing,” said main organizer Carrie Mazoff. “I got to have my cake and eat it too – a party and helping folks who are vulnerable.”
Added Nellie founder David Lisbona: “When there’s an opportunity to get people thinking about helping others, Nellie will step in. And who doesn’t like a party?” www.nelliefoundation.ca/donate
CRYPTO BOY: St. Laurent native and New York Times bestselling author Ian Halperin launched his latest undercover book last week in Europe called Crypto Boy. He was the keynote speaker at a conference of 10,000 people. Halperin is widely recognized as the world’s leading undercover investigative journalist, having posed as an alleged gay Scientologist, Michael Jackson’s hairdresser, the Kardashians’ sex tape peddler, a male model and many others.
In this riveting expose, Halperin unveils in astonishing detail the startling findings of his revelatory odyssey into the fascinating world of Crypto, NFTs and the Blockchain. Along the way, he unveils the workings of an industry heavily invested in maintaining an illusion that bears no semblance to reality and which can’t afford to allow the public to know how deeply corruption, greed, sex, murder and drugs are deeply ingrained in the wild world of digital currency.
A page-turning exposé — which among other things sees Halperin infiltrate this world by posing undercover as an NFT artist — spotlights the success and the heartbreaking toll crypto has on its legion of worshippers, traders and dubious characters each day.
RESTAURANT RAP: We can now confirm that Moishes Steakhouse will indeed reopen in a new location at Victoria Square in the middle of June in the locale which previously housed Houston’s Restaurant. It is next to The W Hotel and within walking distance to Gibby’s Steakhouse. The latter was just purchased by Group Grandio, the owners of Moishes, which shut down its iconic St. Laurent Blvd. three summers ago with a promise by CEO Jean Bédard to return after the pandemic cooled down….Baton Rouge Grillhouse and Bar debuted a $1.3 million makeover of its Décarie location recently. The Complexe Desjardins location, closed for two years due to renos, will reopen this summer and for residents of LaSalle, get ready for a franchise at Carrefour Angrignon…Dizz’s Bagel and Deli (a new Suburban depot) on Côte St. Luc Road is now serving hot smoked sandwiches via Mr. Smoked Meat. The latter is owned by Billy Berenholc, the man at the helm of Lesters Deli in Outremont…
COHEN CHATTER: The Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League is moving the West Island Shamrocks/Montreal Phoenix from Pierrefonds to the Raymond Bourque Arena in St. Laurent. This is an excellent move, with great seating and right in the center of the island. Bravo to Commissioner Kevin Figsby and his team…. Canadian market leader Imperial Tobacco Canada has announced the appointment of Frank Silva as its new President and CEO. Silva has had a long relationship with Montreal-based Imperial Tobacco Canada and its parent company BAT and will be instrumental in developing tobacco harm reduction strategies to continue driving the company’s journey towards A Better Tomorrow.…Mount Royal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather is clearly the most honourable Parliamentarian we have, notably for his brave stand against his party’s insulting Bill C-13 language law. Nonetheless, will anglos in Westmount-NDG still go ahead and blindly vote Liberal in the upcoming by-election?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.