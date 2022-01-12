Well it is that time of year again to look through my crystal ball and with my tongue planted firmly in cheek in some cases (you guess), what do I see? You can read my full 22 predictions for 2022 in the Columnists section of our website at www.emsb.qc.ca Here are my top 10.
- The CAQ win a majority government with 80 seats. François Legault.
- New Montreal Canadiens Executive Vice-President of Operations Jeff Gorton hires Air Canada President Michael Rousseau as his French tutor after Rousseau's own successful tutorship.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his retirement from politics and is succeeded by Chrystia Freeland.
- Mitch Garber is named commissioner of the Canadian Football League
- The Canadiens sign PK Subban as a free-agent after Shea Weber officially retires.
- Gaetan Barrette creates his own political party called Santé Québecois
- Joe Biden resigns as President of the United States and he is replaced by former Westmount High School student and his Vice-President Kamala Harris.
- It is announced that Moishe's Steakhouse will reopen as part of the new Royalmount development project.
- Quebecor’s Pierre Karl Peladeau makes a deal to buy the Buffalo Sabres and move them to Quebec City as the Nordiques.
- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announces plans for a 5,000 unit housing development at the former Blue Bonnets, surrounded by a lake. All residents must have their own boat. No automobiles will be allowed.
REALITY CHECK: At the conclusion of last year’s column on this theme I expressed my hope for a return to normalcy. I never expected to have to wish for the same thing 12 months later. Days after that column was published I was diagnosed with COVID-19. What followed was a one month stay at home until I was well enough to leave the house. The experience left me with a greater appreciation for vaccines and following all health protocols to the tee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.