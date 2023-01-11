Well it is that time of year again to look through my crystal ball and with my tongue planted firmly in cheek in some cases (you guess), what do I see? Here are my 23 predictions for 2023 in no particular order
23: Sunwing Airlines merges, Air Transat and Swoop to become SunAir Transwoop.
22: Former Montreal resident and present-day US Vice-President Kamala Harris announces prematurely that she will seek the Democratic presidential nomination after Joe Biden declares he was retiring. “I meant I was retiring to bed,” he clarified.
21: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, always one to change his look, shows up in the House of Commons for the start of the next session sporting a mohawk haircut.
20: The Quebec Liberals find a true star candidate to succeed Dominique Anglade as the Liberal MNA in Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne, with wrestling legend Jacques Rougeau making the plunge into politics.
19: Pierre Karl Peladeau announces the launch of the Quebecor Party, indicating that for the 2026 election he will ask each of his former politician columnists to run. Tom Mulcair immediately joins La Presse.
18: CityNews announces a new national newscast anchored by Lisa LaFlamme.
17: Corus Entertainment buys a majority stake in CFQR AM 600 and begins with simulcasts of the Global TV Morning Show and suppertime news.
16: The Just For Laughs Festival inducts the cast of The Brady Bunch into their Hall of Fame and the actors who portrayed Greg, Peter, Bobby, Marcia, Jan and Cindy attend and even sing.
15: Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast gets picked up by Sirius XM Radio Canada.
14: CFQR AM 600 finally launches its talk radio format, hiring Ricky Cyr as the morning show host and former Liberal MNA David Birnbaum as a political pundit.
13: Moishes Restaurant reopens on Sherbrooke Street West in NDG at the old Marché Akavan location.
12: Someone finds a parking spot in downtown Montreal.
11: Former Alouettes President Mario Cecchini and lawyer Dino Mazzone bring an XFL franchise to Montreal for the 2024 season. Their first signing is Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is given special dispensation to work as a physician between games.
10: Francois Legault amends Bill 96 to order all Burger King restaurants in the province to be renamed Le Roi de Burger.
9: Pointe Claire Mayor Tim Thomas accepts an invitation from B’nai Brith Canada to travel to Israel and visit Yad Vashem, the international Holocaust Memorial Museum.
8: Carey Price of the Habs retires and enlists with the Canadian Armed Forces as a sniper.
7: Former Habs equipment manager Pierre Gervais, whose controversial tell-all book conveys many of the secrets from the sacred dressing room, becomes a special commentator for RDS to analyze all equipment malfunctions during games.
6: Bill 21, the province’s secularism law, is ruled unconstitutional by the Quebec Court of Appeal.
5: Global TV announces it will film a Canadian version of Survivor, stranding the competitors at Beaver Lake.
4: SixFlags, owners of La Ronde, rename the amusement park Six Drapeaus.
3: Evenko brings Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to Olympic Stadium to perform.
2: The Montreal Gazette announces that it will only publish print editions on Saturdays.
1: Former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is named commissioner of the Canadian Football League.
