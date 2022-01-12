Well it is that time of year again to look through my crystal ball and with my tongue planted firmly in cheek in some cases (you guess), what do I see?
1. The CAQ win a majority government with 80 seats. François Legault.
2. Quebéc Solidaire wins 25 seats to become the official opposition, the Liberals sink to 18 seats, the PQ win only one and Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette returns as an independent
3. Dominique Anglade resigns as Quebec Liberal leader.
4. Former TMR Mayor Phillipe Roy replaces Pierre Arcand as candidate and Liberal MNA for Mount Royal-Outremont.
5. Former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre is named president of the Montreal Baseball Project, charged with negotiating the sharing of the Tampa Bay Rays franchise.
6. Foodtastic purchases all of the Red Lobsters in Canada and finally brings the popular restaurant chain back to Montreal.
7. CF Montreal becomes FC Montreal, fires coach Wilfried Nancy and rehires former coach Mauro Biello.
8. Federal Tory leader Erin O’Toole steps down as leader and former Prime Minister Stephen Harper announces a comeback.
9. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his retirement from politics and is succeeded by Chrystia Freeland.
10. Mitch Garber is named commissioner of the Canadian Football League
11. The Canadiens sign PK Subban as a free-agent after Shea Weber officially retires.
12. Gaetan Barrette creates his own political party called Santé Québecois
13. Joe Biden resigns as President of the United States and he is replaced by former Westmount High School student and his Vice-President Kamala Harris.
14.Premier Legault announces Health Reporter Aaron Derfel, not a physician, as Horatio Arruda’s permanent replacement as Public Health Director.
15. Terry DiMonte and Ted Bird return to the airwaves as co-hosts of the new CFQR AM 600 morning show
16. It is announced that Moishe’s Steakhouse will reopen as part of the new Royalmount development project.
17. After winning his election and with COVID-19 still very much in our lives, Health Minister Christian Dubé announces that anyone caught without a vaccine passport will be forced to abide by an 8 pm curfew.
18. Quebecor’s Pierre Karl Peladeau makes a deal to buy the Buffalo Sabres and move them to Quebec City as the Nordiques.
19. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announces plans for a 5,000 unit housing development at the former Blue Bonnets, surrounded by a lake. All residents must have their own boat. No automobiles will be allowed.
20. Michael Rousseau shows off his intensive French lessons by voicing commercials on French TV and radio for Air Canada.
21. The Côte de Liesse REM station is named Côte de Liesse-Robert Bourassa for the former premier who also served as the St. Laurent MNA.
22. Outstanding homegrown comic Joey Elias gets his own weekly talk show on Global Montreal.
REALITY CHECK: At the conclusion of last year’s column on this theme I expressed my hope for a return to normalcy. I never expected to have to wish for the same thing 12 months later. Days after that column was published I was diagnosed with COVID-19. What followed was a one month stay at home until I was well enough to leave the house. The experience left me with a greater appreciation for vaccines and following all health protocols to the tee.
