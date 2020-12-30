Well it is that time of year again to look through my crystal ball and with tongue planted firmly in cheek, in some cases (you guess), what do I see?
1. The COVID-19 vaccine ramps up and the majority of Quebecers are immunized by September.
2. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cuts his hair and trims his moustache.
3. A federal election is called in June and Erin O’Toole’s Conservative Party wins a minority government. Movie theatre mogul Vince Guzzo runs in Laval, wins a seat and is named Minister of Industry. His wife Maria takes over the cinema operation and announces that the chain will expand across the country.
4. Trudeau resigns as Liberal leader and re-establishes the We Foundation with his wife, brother and mom.
5. Denis Coderre announces he will indeed run for his old job as mayor of Montreal.
6. Team Coderre trounces Valerie Plante and Projet Montréal.
7. Mayor Coderre and the Quebec government announce that they will change the name of the Victoria Bridge to the Father John Walsh Bridge, as the late Catholic priest was a true bridge builder.
8. Plante announces her retirement from politics and accepts the job as president of Spinelli Toyota, proclaiming, “I was wrong about bicycles. It cost me my political career. Cars all the way!”
9. AM 600 Radio comes on the air. Trudie Mason leaves CJAD to become the co-host of the morning show, alongside her husband Kevin Holden. Rick Leckner comes out of retirement to do traffic.
10. The Canadian Football League announces that a shortened nine-game season will begin on Labour Day Weekend. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie is finally fired and replaced by Montreal businessman/genius Mitch Garber.
11. Carey Price is left unprotected by the Canadiens and selected by the Seattle Kracken in the NHL expansion draft.
12. With COVID-19 not completely eradicated by spring, the Royalmount Drive-In Theatre returns to business in May.
13. Former NDP leader and current political pundit Tom Mulcair runs for mayor of Beaconsfield.
14. Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette orders Burger King to be renamed Le Roi de Burger in Quebec.
15. Moishes Steakhouse reopens on the second level of La Cage: Brasserie Sportive on Rue des Jockeys near Decarie at what is promoted as an interim new location.
16. CTV introduces a new show called Canadian Idol All-Stars, with Ben Mulroney and his wife Jessica as hosts. Winners and runners up from seasons long ago return to the stage.
17. Canada’s Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam smiles.
18. Quebec’s top doctor Horacio Arruda resigns and gets his own talk show on Radio-Canada.
19. The Florida Panthers relocate to Quebec City and the Nordiques are reborn, with new owner Pierre Karl Péladeau. Patrick Roy is named GM and coach.
20. Petros Taverna owner Ted Dranias merges with the Au Vieux Duluth chains and mounts an elaborate project to open locations across Canada.
21. Large gatherings are finally given the go ahead in November and former American President Donald Trump fills the Bell Centre in the “I Got Cheated Out of the 2020 Election” speaking tour. He is introduced by his lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who gets Shell “gas” to sponsor the tour.
REALITY CHECK: Naturally I hope for a return to normalcy. Could this occur by late summer? At this point I would take it. Happy new year to all of our readers.
