Claudio Napoleoni is indeed a man for all seasons.
I first met Claudio a few years ago when he was the public address announcer for the Laval Rocket at Place Bell. By day he is a highly sought after voice over artist. You will be able to see his acting chops when Mark Aylward’s film Sporre debuts in the not too distant future at festivals and ultimately general release. And just to keep himself even more busy, he is running for Equipe Michel Trottier for Partie Laval in District 4 in the November 7 municipal elections.
Claudio is helping to spread the word about Sporre. The premises focuses on a near-death experience which has a dedicated young astronaut questioning whether to follow her head or heart, once she is offered to go to space.
Here is the link to the trailer: https://vimeo.com/465633781
Claudio’s voice work spans the entire globe and can be heard in over 30 countries worldwide.
Perfect for documentaries, TV and radio commercials, trailers, explainer videos, animation and web, his versatile style and voice is described as deep, gravely, character, soothing and modulated, yet with a capacity for role playing and adaptation of mood and energy to suit many styles! I just saw a great Benjamin Moore paints commercial he did.
Claudio says his voice can be cast as male, middle-aged, senior, likeable, wry as well as the "guy-next-door."
I imagine Michel Trottier will take advantage of this talented member of his team, whose accents are offered in Southern American English, British English, European French, French Canadian and Quebec jargon French.
Claudio does it all, from writing the copy, translating from French to English (or vice-versa), producing voiceovers and adding sound effects.
Log on to www.cnvoiceovers.ca.
