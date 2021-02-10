Kara Maritzer always thinks outside of the box. The dynamic head of development and communications for the Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation in Côte Saint-Luc recently helped launch “Lockdown Lunches” in collaboration with “Pay It Forward” – a group of five local restaurants: Taverne, Tuck Shop, Lucille’s, Arthurs and Gentile’s. This donation-based initiative began in January and concludes this Thursday with Taverne Westmount on tap to feed the staff. The public is being asked to help by making donations.
“The fight is real,” Maritzer said. “We are trying to relieve the burden on our staff by providing them with fuel for their stomachs and their souls. Supporting them in this way – one meal at a time – will help them continue. This collaboration is an opportunity to support the local restaurant industry in addition to our healthcare heroes. We know that food is love that sustains us and healthcare workers are the heroes who heal. We wanted to launch something special that brought support and nourishment to our friends and colleagues who work in our hospital while also supporting the local restaurant industry.”
DR. LAURIE IN BEACONSFIELD: Dr. Laurie Betito, who regrettably was one of the casualties last week when Bell Media gutted the CJAD newsroom and evening programming, will be the special guest speaker at Zoom event for the Beaconsfield United Church next Tuesday evening, Feb 16 . Her topic is Sex After 50. In addition to having two private practices, Dr. Laurie was on CJAD for 22 years. Her show Passion covered all topics related to love, sex and relationships. As the president of the Sexual Health Network of Quebec, she has advocated for sex education in schools. She is also the author of The Sex Bible For People Over 50: The Complete Guide to Sexual Love for Mature Couples. Email community@beaconsfieldunitedchurch.com to be given the link to be admitted. At noon on that same day Dr. Laurie will give a talk to the Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, also via Zoom.
You can read my blog on The Suburban website about the dismissal of Shuyee Lee, Elizabeth Zogalis, Richard Deschamps, Luciano Pipia, Kelly Lapare, Jon Pole and Dr. Laurie.
MEDICAL ACCOLADES: Dr. Lucy Gilbert has been named to the Top Women of Influence for 2021—a celebration of Canada’s most accomplished women role models. As Director of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology and the Women’s Health Research Unit at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), she has discovered a test to detect ovarian and endometrial cancers early (DOvEE). Meanwhile the Canada Council for the Arts last week announced the winners of the highly prestigious 2021 Killam prize. One of this year’s recipients is Montreal-based and Université de Montréal Professor Michel Bouvier. He was recognized in the Health Sciences category for his renowned work in cell signalling and molecular pharmacology. For World Cancer Day last week I did a Suburban On Air video interview with Dr. Mark Basik, President of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Cancer Research Society and Virginia Lee from the Cedars Cancer Centre.
COHEN CHATTER: Ravi, the former manager from PJs Pub on St. Jacques and more recently Brasserie Le Manoir (new Picasso), passed away suddenly due to COVID-19 … Please tune into Suburban On Air where I speak to mentalist and master magician Spidey about his upcoming Feb. 17 Zoom show for the Cummings Centre. Event Chair Barbara Zavalcoff also joined me...If you watched the Netflix series Emily in Paris with Lilly Collins, at the 10 minute mark of the seventh episode a song is played by the Montreal trio Le Couleur of Laurence Giroux-Do (vocals), Patrick Gosselin (bass), and Steeven Chouinard (drums).
