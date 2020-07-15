When the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown started in March, Matthew Ross was among those impacted. The Canadian customs brokerage firm he was handling digital media for had to lay off many staffers and he was one of the casualties.
While Ross, 42, could have waited things out, the pandemic prompted him to change his career perspective. “I decided then and there that my next job would be with an organization that supported our community,” he said.
When Ross heard that B’nai Brith Canada was looking for a Quebec Regional Manager, he was convinced that he had found his calling. Ross was indeed hired and began his new post at the end of June. He appreciates the early guidance he has received from Quebec Region Director Harvey Levine and Administrative Assistant Janna Minikovich. Among his chief objectives is to grow the presence of the brand in Quebec, build bridges and continue the organization’s objective of stamping out acts of hate. He has already started a tour of meetings in person, by phone or video conference with community leaders and B’nai Brith supporters. Last week he accompanied Community Volunteer Services Committee Chair Joanne Cutler to one of her concerts for seniors.
“B’nai Brith Canada does tremendous work,” Ross said. “Since my appointment I have been reviewing the organization’s history and their audits on anti-Semitic events. These reports are eye-opening, especially the number of incidents that have occurred in Quebec.”
Ross is particularly well-connected with the local media. Back in 2003 he got his first radio gig at THE TEAM 990, hosting an advertorial feature program. His presence grew with the station as it transferred into TSN 690. He presently hosts a popular weekend morning show called Weekend Game Plan. In addition he has been called upon by CJAD News Talk Radio to serve as a guest host for different current affairs programs. As for his experience with advocacy, Ross hopes to use the techniques he has picked up on via his lifelong love for professional baseball and as chair of ExposNation, in an effort to bring Major League Baseball back to Montreal. See my SJN online feature for more.
OUR BOYS: I jumped at the opportunity last week to speak with Adam Gabay, a star of the HBO mini-series drama Our Boys from his Tel Aviv home. Gabay has been garnering Emmy buzz for his performance as Avishai Elbaz, a troubled yeshiva student at a crossroads in his academic career. Our Boys is based on the true story of the 2014 kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teens by Hamas terrorists and a revenge killing which sparked a war. You can see my interview with him on my latest Cohen in the City episode of our Suburban On Air feature.
FROM THE HARP: Last week, accomplished musician and Montreal West resident Olga Gross treated patients and staff at Mount Sinai Hospital in Côte Saint-Luc to a free concert featuring the rich and beautiful sounds of the harp. In addition to adapting and playing popular melodies and songs, she enlightened the audience with a short description of the harp and its many complexities. The performance was one of several she offers each year, bringing the well-recognized therapeutic benefits of music to palliative care centres in the city’s west end. Originally planned to take place in the lovely garden, due to the extreme heat, the properly socially distanced performance was moved indoors.
SAY CHEESE: Five Greater Montreal area culinary lovers, including Emilia Solitiero of Pierrefonds, got to be part of Canada’s first all-cheese cookbook. Tre Stelle, a Canadian producer, marketer, and distributor of whole-milk cheeses, has decided to mark its 60th anniversary as Canada’s cheese with a free commemorative cookbook released on National Cheese Day. See my blog for more. Something to share? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com, follow me on Twitter @mikecohencsl and on our blog section at www.thesuburban.com
