Cancer remains the leading cause of death in Quebec and on average, someone in this province learns they have the disease every nine minutes. Shockingly, since COVID-19 began to consume our lives a year and a half ago, it is estimated that over 4,000 cases of cancer went undiagnosed.
As Montrealers are being vaccinated out of a global pandemic, thousands are prepared to take up another battle: this one against cancer. With an ambitious goal of raising $3 million, this summer’s Le Week-end pour combattre le cancer Aug. 21 and 22 will benefit the Jewish General Hospital’s renowned Segal Cancer Centre, which provides a comprehensive approach to patient care, combining cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, psychosocial support, nutritional support, and clinical and fundamental research in cancer.
I spoke with Martin Spalding, a longtime broadcasting executive. I had no idea that Martin is a five-year cancer survivor and one of Le Weekend’s co-chairs, along with Sylvie Demers of TD Bank and PEAK Financial Group Chairman and CEO Robert Frances. Treated at the Jewish General Hospital, Spalding credits the Segal Cancer Centre for saving his life and is asking everyone who has been affected by cancer to join him.
“I am going on five years, cancer free,” Spalding says. “It’s a miracle—thanks to the efforts undertaken by the JGH team who helped me heal. I could not have asked for a better team, at a better hospital. The care I received from everyone at the JGH’s Segal Cancer Centre saved my life. Hands down. Full stop. Collectively, we need to do our part and give back to help the medical staff at the JGH end cancer once and for all.”
Spalding noticed a growth on his left calf muscle. He casually mentioned this to Dr. Manish Khanna, a prominent surgical dermatologist at the JGH when he ran into him at a restaurant. An appointment was set at that moment and Spalding was diagnosed with melanoma. An avid cyclist for many years, Spalding was asked to get involved in Le Weekend last year and accepted the leadership role without hesitation a few months ago. See more on his video message on our website.
This will be among Montreal’s first major in-person events, with organizers working hard to create a safe and inclusive event for more than 1,000 cyclists and walkers. Funds raised will be used to fuel vital cancer research, exceptional care, and ground-breaking innovation at the Segal Cancer Centre, and ensure it remains at the forefront of cancer care and innovation. For more information, visit https://www.jghfoundation.org/leweekend.
WEST ISLAND SCHOLARSHIPS: The Montreal Lakeshore University Women’s Club (MLUWC) has announced the recipients of the 2021-2022 university scholarships. Each individual received a scholarship or bursary valued at $2,000. Congratulations to Christina-Maria Maalouf, Isabella Gavanski, Lori Desnoyers-Garneau and Annika Singh. In addition to university scholarships, the MLUWC also provides, annually, bursaries for female students attending adult education centers in the West Island and to a female student in a technical program at John Abbott College. All the funds for the scholarships and bursaries are raised by the club with a variety of activities and direct donations to the program. The 2022-2023 program is now in progress. The selection committee will receive applications until Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Info: mluwc.com.
UNORTHODOX GALA: The Canadian Associates of Ben-Gurion University presented “An “Unorthodox’ National Virtual Gala for Brain Research,” last week featuring Emmy and Golden Globe nominated Israeli actress Shira Haas. It was a sold out affair, with 1,200 viewers including me from coast to coast. A total of $850,000 was raised. You can see all of the details in my SJN column on our website.
ON AIR: Please see my latest Suburban On Air segment with Lauren Roberts and Natasha Subban from the PK Subban Foundation.
