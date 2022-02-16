If you watch the CTV National News and CTV Montreal, then you will recognize the golden pipes of David Tyler. The longtime broadcaster has now become one of this country’s finest voice-over artists. He also runs a wide variety of workshops, including how to perfect the art of the Zoom call and coaching one how to speak in public.
David even finds time to do some movie shots. He appears as a newscaster in Moonfall, the blockbuster starring Halle Berry, which opened in theatres Feb.4 and was filmed in Montreal. So does CTV weather forecaster Lori Graham. He was pretty excited to see it, but unfortunately the distributors decided that it will not be shown in any Canadian theatres.
“Shooting was delayed by six months because of the pandemic, and when it got started the COVID protocols were both extensive and approved by the actors and technicians unions,” David explains. “We had to be masked and goggled right up to the call for ‘action,’ and our waiting area was also fully shielded.”
For more on David ‘s career, please see my interview with him on our Suburban On Air video platform.
LOCAL SURVIVOR CONTESTANT: When Survivor Season 42 debuts March 9 (8 pm) on Global TV and CBS, for the very first time a Montrealer will be one of the contestants. Exercise guru Drea Wheeler has let the cat out of the bag. She settled in our city a number of years ago after growing up in Texas. This edition of Survivor was shot last May in Fiji. “I played Survivor … and can finally scream it out loud!” she said on her Facebook page. “This journey came at a time in my life when I needed a breakthrough, breakdown and breakup with certain things, places and people in my life… and trust me when I say it did not disappoint.” See my blog for more.
PET CUSTODY: Did you know that January was known as “Divorce Month?” Family law professionals reported a surge in the number of consultations for separation since the beginning of the pandemic. In response, the Montreal SPCA launched a campaign inviting couples to sign an agreement that will establish the custody of their animals should they break up. The contract designed by the organization is the first template of its kind in Quebec to be made available to the public. The SPCA also launched a petition demanding that courts consider animals’ best interests when determining their custody in separation or divorce proceedings. Statistically, the average relationship with a companion animal could last longer than a marriage or common-law relationship. Several jurisdictions have enacted laws that require courts to consider animals’ best interests when ruling on their custody in separation or divorce proceedings. This is not yet the case in Quebec. In parallel to the launch of the standard animal custody agreement, the Montreal SPCA is also asking the public to sign a petition addressed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Quebec, Simon Jolin-Barrette. Available at spca.com, this petition calls for necessary changes to be made to the Civil Code as part of the family law reform currently underway.
COHEN CHATTER: Part Two of the Youth Unity Link Up Forum 2022 Virtual Event, presented by Dollard man about town Malik Shaheed and his Youth Stars Foundation, will take place on Feb. 19, seeking to connect BIOPOC (black, Indigenous and people of color) youth ages 15 to 30. The keynote speaker will be RBC Olympian and Canadian basketballer Miranda Ayim. Info: www.unitylinkup.ca.....You can go home again. New Habs GM Kent Hughes is sleeping in his old room in Beaconsfield while interim head coach Martin St. Louis is doing the same with his dad in Laval.
