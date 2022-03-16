Lyrico was only formed last September. However, Marco Bocchicchio, Sam Champagne and Matthew Adam actually began singing together during their studies at McGill University’s Schulich School of Music. In addition, they previously collaborated with their musical director and conductor Francis Choinière on multiple occasions since they also attended university with him.
Following their recent Montreal concert début at the Salle Maisonneuve of Place des Arts in December, just before the Omicron shutdown, Lyrico will be back on Friday, March 18 (7:30 pm), this time in the Maison symphonique under the theme of “An Enchanted Evening.”
These young singers intend to captivate the audience with their interpretation of the finest Italian classics: O sole mio, Core n’grato, Mamma and more. In addition to these romantic melodies, they will also perform a number of iconic songs from Broadway musicals. Lyrico will be accompanied by the 50 musicians of the FILMharmonic Orchestra.
Bocchicchio, 25, grew up in Kirkland; Adam, 23, in Hampstead; Champagne, 23, in Ottawa and Choinière, 25, in Montreal. They are currently on tour, going across Quebec with their show titled: “The Best of Broadway,” with the goal to add more dates in 2022. “So far we are achieving our goals and we look forward to what the future has in store for us,” Bocchicchio told me. “In fact we have already secured several Christmas concerts for the end of the year!”
Champagne and Adam completed their undergraduate degrees at McGill’s Schulich School of Music during the start of the pandemic, while Bocchicchio finished his back in December 2019. “I went on to work in the fine jewelry business until we came together and decided to launch our group,” he explained.
Looking back on their December concert, Bocchicchio says it was a magical evening. “The hall was packed and for a moment we felt like the worries of the pandemic were behind us and we were able to transport the audience to another world through holiday classics and a selection of operatic oeuvres,” he recalls. “Our goal is to consistently recreate the enchanting experience which the audience felt during our first concert for all our concerts moving forward.”
MENTAL HEALTH MEDIA CAMPAIGN: For Young Carers Action Day, AMI-Québec and Youth4Youth Québec, with the support of Proche aidance Québec, have begun a campaign to collect stories of young careers and share them to raise awareness of the circumstances of young people who provide support to a family member with chronic illness, disability, mental health or substance use issue and/or problems related to old age. The bilingual media campaign will begin on March 16, built around a survey that will be circulated online to youth as a way for them to share their thoughts on the experience of being a young career. Info www.amiquebec.org/youngcarersstories.
COHEN CHATTER: Dollard des Ormeaux’s Armand Torchia, a legend in Montreal public relations circles, passed away last week. As a young reporter, Armand helped me out many times at high profile events I covered. His children have successfully followed in his footsteps… Leading Montreal-based audio post-production training institution Formation Musitechnic has announced the launch of its newest program, Sound Techniques for Video Games and Films, with the inaugural class beginning in fall 2022. Students will now have the unique opportunity to not only learn sound techniques for immersive environments, such as simulations, but they will also develop the skills necessary to build these environments themselves… Montrealer Jaap-Nico Hamburger has been nominated for a JUNO award for best classical composition.
Something to share? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com, follow me on Twitter @ mikecohencsl and on our blog section at www.thesuburban.com
