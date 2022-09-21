Food Network Canada’s esteemed culinary competition, Top Chef Canada, returns for a milestone 10th season featuring fiery new challenges, a roster of exceptionally talented chefs, and the title of Canada’s Top Chef on the line. This season, dubbed Top Chef Canada X, makes its debut on Monday Sept. 26 (10 p.m.) on Food Network Canada. Among the professional chefs hoping to secure the grand title is Montrealer Camilo Lapointe-Nascimento, 25, whom I had a chance to chat with last week.
Having worked in local kitchens for the past decade, Camilo says he is inspired by French cuisine and techniques, and enjoys creating simple yet impactful dishes with few ingredients. In 2019, he won the prestigious Hawksworth Young Chef Scholarship competition followed by the televised Les Chefs! competition in 2020. During the first year of the pandemic, he and his business partner, Top Chef Canada Season 8 winner Francis Blais, used their culinary skills to create Menu Extra, an online take-out company that brings a sense of refinement and high-end food to the take-away experience. “My first job was at the age of 15 making French Fries at a Frites Alors! franchise,” he told me. “When I enrolled at CEGEP Ahuntsic, I actually wanted to pursue film and photography. I realized though that this was not for me. Food became my passion. I went to culinary school and after two years I was working in the business full-time.”
Top Chef Canada X will feature chefs from across the country. In addition to the title of Canada’s Top Chef, the winner will earn the largest reward in Top Chef Canada history: a cash prize of $100,000 provided by Royale Tiger Towel, a luxury Lexus NX, brand-new kitchen outfitted by KitchenAid, an exclusive farm-to-table adventure courtesy of Glad, and a $10,000 cash prize from DoorDash. During this season’s fast-paced challenges, culinary personalities and icons joining the Top Chef Canada judging panel as guest judges and tasters include Montrealers Danny Smiles and Ricardo Larrivée.
You can see the trailer on our website
CANTORIAL CONCERT: Beth Zion Congregation in Côte Saint-Luc will present its annual Cantorial Concert on Sunday Oct. 2 (7 pm) marking its 70th anniversary and in honour of the late Rabbi Sidney Shoham. The performers are: world renowned Chazzan Netanel Hershtik, Cantor Danny Benlolo, Cantor Orel Gozlan and Cantor Yakov Rubin. Musical Director Yossi Milo and his orchestra will also perform. Tickets can be purchased at the synagogue office. Ricky Steinberg is the event chair. There will also be a Zoom option. Info: www.bethzion.com.
A BROADCAST LEGEND: Mike Duffy has spent a lifetime at the intersection of politics and communications. After a career as an award-winning political journalist, he served more than a decade representing PEI in The Senate of Canada. Thanks to a mutual friend (and former broadcaster) Sidney Margles, I had a chance to interview Duffy for our Suburban On Air video platform. Please go to our website to see him wax nostalgic on his days at CFCF Channel 12 and for his prediction as to who will succeed Justin Trudeau as Federal Liberal leader.
KING GEORGE: Only a few days after Queen Elizabeth II passed away, we lost George Nashen at 99 years young. If the City of Côte Saint-Luc had a monarchy, he could have very been referred to as King George. What an absolutely remarkable man. In 2020, he was presented with the D’Arcy-McGee Quebec National Assembly Citizenship medal and recognized for “outstanding achievement in community involvement.” I thought this man would live forever.
ERRATUM: In last week’s column I incorrectly identified artist Dale Chihuly as a Montrealer. I meant to write that his work has been displayed at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.