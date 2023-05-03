There’s no predicting Paradise. And as the weather starts to warm up, Citytv is cranking up the heat for another quintessentially Canadian season of love – this time, in an all-new location. Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise Canada will feature a mix of 13 Canadian and U.S. Bachelor alumni and 14 of Canada’s most eligible #BachelorNation singles at an Ontario beach resort. The spicy new season of love officially gets underway next Monday, May 8 (8 p.m.).
Now I don’t generally watch this show. However, I was interested to share with readers that Montreal talent agent Ana Cruz, 27, is among the ladies. While she didn’t find her perfect partner in Paradise last season, we are told that Ana is a hopeless romantic through and through. What else do we know about her? She will always go out of her way to make her partner feel special — from cooking a delicious meal or sending a thoughtful care package — but has no tolerance for negativity and emotional outbursts.
THE AXE MURDERER MUSICAL: Does Vaudreuil’s Noelle Hannibal have a thing for horror-themed musicals? Last year she and her In The Wings Promotions (ITW) presented Carrie The Musical. Now comes Lizzie, based on the case of Lizzie Borden, accused back in 1892 of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe. The show will be presented May 6 to 13 at the Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal. Directed by Montreal English Theatre Award (META) winner Nadia Verrucci and starring Erin Carter in the lead role, you can read more about this on my blog.
LAST CALL WITH SOL: It has been Sol Boxenbaum’s plan to start a podcast of Last Call With Sol for some time now. Listeners may recall his program on CJAD for many years. He’s been on deck to join AM 600 (if the station ever does air original programming). In September he will be moving into a new apartment downtown where he will be able to podcast from his own studio on the 25th floor with a panoramic view of Montreal. The show will air live from 3 am to 6 am weekdays and as always it will be an outreach centre for people seeking help for addictions to drugs, gambling, and alcohol.
COHEN CHATTER: The talented Carol Rabinovitch, Robin Goodman and Mimi Garipyan will be among those participating in Studio 001’s Spring Market this coming Sunday afternoon, May 7 at 4950 Queen Mary Road featuring jewellery, art, fashion accessories and homemade beauty products. Just in time for Mother’s Day... The Artists’ Association of Dollard will hold its Spring Exhibition and Sale of original paintings at the DDO City Gallery on Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7 from 10 am to 4 pm. A vernissage is set for Saturday at 2 pm. Info: artddo.ca@gmail.com.... …. Jeffrey Laurence Weinstein is producing a comedy show May 13 (9 pm) at Cafe Eevee on St.Zotique. It is the Asperger Show: Comedians on the Spectrum. This is part of a pilot project to bring more Autism awareness in the community, and at the same time it gives more exposure to this new venue for comedic performances. All of the comics on the show are on the spectrum or neurodivergent to some degree or another. Mark Spires is the host. Weinstein will perform. You can purchase tickets via yellowglassescomedy@gmail.com in advance or at the door. ..Montreal Comiccon, July 14-16, will once again welcome some big stars. The list now includes Christina Ricci, who is just fabulous in her zany role of Misty on the Crave-aired thriller Yellowjackets, which I confess I am highly addicted to…The 19th edition of the Festival International du Film Ethnographique du Québec (FIFEQ) kicks off Thursday and continues through May 11 with 40 films on tap.
