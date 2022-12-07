Ten year old Jack Steiner has started a business making coffee for people at their homes when they have parties/events. He created and designed his own website and has been spending his free time making all sorts of fancy coffees for people. He also is on Instagram (@steinercoffee). Last month he worked at a birthday brunch in Hampstead with more than 20 people and at his school (Solomon Schechter Academy), serving coffee to new kindergarten families joining next year. “The response has been tremendous, I have all kinds of family, friends, peers and clients reaching out to me to tell me how amazing they think Jack is,” says proud mom and noted real estate agent Jessica Choueke.
Jack and I had a wonderful chat last week and you can see a video on our website. Does the young man drink coffee? “Yes,” he responded. “Decaf with some strong vanilla syrup. I also like going to Starbucks. It is fun starting my own business.”
PINA RETIRES: A legend is stepping down. Dec. 16 will be the last day on the job for Pina Arcamone as director of The Missing Children’s Network (Reseau Enfants Retour). “The time has come to pass the torch,” she says. “While I am looking forward to this new chapter in my life, I will miss my organization and all the special people that I met along the way. I am sorry that we never had the opportunity to celebrate the Network’s 35th anniversary. COVID just got in the way. I am really proud of all the work that we accomplished and realize at the same time that much more needs to be done to keep our children and teens safe. I hope that my successor will pour her heart and soul into the cause. So many families are counting on us.”
BONEY M: MRG Live will be bringing world-renowned Euro-Disco group BONEY M, featuring original lead singer Liz Mitchell, at Olympia de Montréal on Dec. 14 as part of their Holiday tour. Founded in Germany in 1974 by writer and producer Frank Farian, Boney M became European disco sensations in the 70s and 80s. The group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
MONTREAL EN LUMIERE: The 24th edition of the MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE Festival will be held from Feb. 16 to March 5. Some 40 restaurants and venues will be welcoming international and local chefs and producers, while downtown will be buzzing with gourmet activities. Info: montrealenlumiere.com.
FYI HIGHLIGHTS: Please check out our complete FYI digital magazine on The Suburban website or the individual articles in the FYI section. FYI in the Community covers the society scene. There are reviews on Gina Roitman’s fabulous new book Don’t Ask and another called Valley of the Birdtail. Roitman is an award-winning writer, biographer, and writing coach. It is not often that I read a book in one day. However, once I started the first few pages, I could not put it down. In fact it was hard for me to get around the fact this was fiction. The storyline revolves around a character named Hannah Baran. On the day her mother disappeared, Hannah read the last note she would leave her. It said “I am not her.” It is set in the 1980s.
COHEN CHATTER: Let’s give the honour of nicest radio laugh to Sarah Deshaies of CJAD, who is such an upper weekday mornings as part of the Andrew Carter Show. Don’t miss her Friday 8:20 am entertainment roundup each week!... The Sound of Music is being presented in English and French at the Théâtre St-Denis this month and the pride and joy of Dollard des Ormeaux, Erin Berger, will portray Baroness Elsa Schraeder.
