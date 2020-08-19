Guy Ouellette has been the Member of the National Assembly for Chomedey since 2007. He was a member of the Quebec Liberal Party up until the fall of 2018 and now sits as an independent.
Ouellette worked for the Sûreté du Québec police force for over 30 years. He was a police officer, a corporal and a sergeant. For several years he worked in the department of organized crime, and was involved in cases involving biker gangs. In fact he was part of the Carcajou tactical team, which was created in 1995 in the midst of a violent biker gang war and following the death of an 11-year-old boy in Montreal after an explosion that was targeting several members of a biker gang.
Ouellette is also an author. In 2005 he published a book about Hells Angels kingpin Maurice “Mom” Boucher. Last week he was a guest on my podcast, which you can listen to here.
Guy Ouellette is an absolute gentleman. Personally I think he would make a great candidate for mayor of Laval, especially if incumbent Marc Demers stepped away. Demers too is a former cop.
In 2017 Ouellette came up against UPAC, Quebec’s anti-corruption squad. As he explains it, “UPAC at that time wanted to become a police force. I was president of the committee that UPAC was accountable too and they wanted to push me out of the way. Since that time there was no charges against me; and there will not be. All of the operation against me was declared illegal and invalid by the court.”
The Minister of Public Security asked for an inquiry on the way UPAC ran that investigation and a report has yet to be tabled.
Will Ouellette return to the Liberals? He told me that two years ago he spoke to then Liberal Interim Leader Pierre Arcand, who urged him to finish his dealings with UPAC and then he could come back. “I need to finish the case with UPAC first,” he said. “My wish is to serve the citizens of Chomedey. My plate is full. I am trying to do my best to be the best MNA for my constituents.”
I asked Ouellette why he turned to politics after he retired from law enforcement? “Quest of justice,” he said. “When I reached my mandatory retirement, having a chance to continue to serve in politics when Mr Charest asked me to serve was a nice challenge and this is my fifth mandate.”
One of Ouellette’s major preoccupations right now is fighting against Bill 61, which the CAQ government branded as “An Act to restart Quebec’s economy and to mitigate the consequences of the public health emergency declared on March 13, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.” All of the opposition parties are against it, fearing that it will pave the way for the emergence of collusion and corruption.
Ouellette said that in Parliamentary Commissions, all of the experts who appeared expressed concern about no accountability. A woman named Élizabeth Dufresne-Gagnon started a petition on Change.org and she asked Ouellette to help her get it on the National Assembly website. He hopes to attract 200,000 signatures by September 13 in order to present it two days later.
Yes folks, Guy Ouellette is a man on the move!
