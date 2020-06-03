A few weeks ago I shared the inspiring story of 17 year old NDG resident Clara Chemtov’s rise to become Miss Teenage Quebec after successfully overcoming an eating disorder. On this week’s Cohen In The City edition of Suburban On Air, I spoke to both Clara and the recently crowned Miss Montreal Katherine Rose.
Katherine, 28, is an aesthetician student at the Gordon Robertson Beauty Academy in her native Beaconsfield. She will represent Montreal at the Miss World Canada Competition in Toronto at a date to be determined. The winner will then go on to represent Canada at Miss World in Thailand.
“I enjoy modelling, singing, dancing, anything that allows me to express myself, and to keep in shape I do archery, play tennis, and go to the gym,” said Katherine, who is also an advocate for human trafficking
In fact, Katherine says she plans to make a career on working with the Joy Smith Foundation, which is the leading human trafficking charity in Canada. She has fundraised and personally donated significant amounts to Plan Canada and the Chez Doris women’s shelter. “I plan on using my knowledge about skin that I learn at beauty school to train to do laser tattoo removal so that I can remove tattoos from human trafficking survivors to help them reclaim their bodies,” she says.
Currently Katherine is working on spreading positivity and kindness during this COVID-19 ordeal by writing a letter to every unit in every CHSLD and RPA in Montreal to let the elderly (who have suffered the most) know that they are loved and not alone. “I would like to encourage readers of The Suburban to find their ways to spread love in their lives during this trying time, and I have found a wonderful charity here in Montreal that donates PPE to wherever it is needed the most,” she explains. “This is instead of people trying to figure out themselves where they should donate!”
Katherine attended Saint Edmunds Elementary School and then Beaconsfield High, where she says she was bullied terribly. She moved on to Collège LaSalle for hotel management and actually got an internship to work in Thailand. “Once I was there I realized working in a hotel was not my passion,” she says.
Please see my interview with Katherine and Clara on our new Suburban On Air Channel. Katherine pulls no punches and shares with me her very difficult upbringing, and why she is so focused on human trafficking.
THE SUMMER DRIVE-IN: Have non-profit organizations been thrown a COVID-19 protected lifeline? C3 Events and Total Events & Entertainment are launching the “The Royalmount Drive-in Event Theatre” concept for the summer of 2020 at the centrally locate future spot of the mega-complex off Decarie Blvd and the Metropolitan Expressway. While respecting safe distancing practices, the venue will host drive-in movie nights, live bands, comedy shows, speciality screenings, corporate presentations, corporate launches and other public gatherings. Window service will be available to eliminate the need for guests to leave their vehicles. Individual bathroom trailers will be maintained with a team to disinfect after each use. Perhaps our Suburban Society column will return after all.
COHEN CHATTER: Jeannettes Needlecraft Shoppe has been an institution in the West End for 62 years. Last Friday, owners Leonard and Frayda Katz closed the doors for good, converting strictly to an online business. They had been on Coolbrook for 19 years, the fifth spot since Leonard’s mom Jeannette started the operation…Ted Dranias and Peri Kalivrousis from Petros Taverna were at the Montreal Children’s Hospital last Friday to serve lunch to the nurses in the Intensive Care Unit…. Nancy Wood will step down for the summer as the CBC TV News late show anchor to work on the website. Sean Henry will fill her shoes. is this permanent? See my blog for more.
