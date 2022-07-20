Miklos “Nick” Neumann has by no means had an easy life. A Holocaust survivor from Budapest, he came to Canada in 1949 and settled his family in Côte Saint-Luc in 1964. He worked full-time as a hairdresser, never forgot his past and always tried to keep a big smile on his face.
When Nick’s wife Lucy, whom he met at a refugee camp in Italy after the Holocaust, began suffering from dementia he became her caregiver until she passed away. When Nick was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer, he took everything in stride and underwent treatment for six years. It was successful. “I do think I have nine lives,” he told me last week at Trudeau Park in Côte Saint-Luc, the site of a 98th birthday his family, friends and art class colleagues held for him. Teacher Newsha Hamidi invited students from the four classes she teaches to celebrate a successful year and enjoy a picnic in Nick’s honour.
“I have been teaching at the Cummings Centre for the past 13 years and Nick has been my student ever since,” said Newsha. “And yes, he is my oldest artist and truly one of a kind!”
Please see my video chat with Nick, his son Clifford and daughter Dvorah on our website.
NEW THEATRES OPEN: CinéStarz Deluxe officially opened its doors at Quartier Cavendish (5800 Cavendish Blvd.) in Côte Saint-Luc last Friday and moviegoers are in for a real treat. I got a sneak peek the day before with one of the theatres opened exclusively for me to see Jurassic Park Dominion. The former Cineplex Odeon complex here could not hold a candle to what the CinéStarz chain’s owner Bruce Gurberg has pulled off. This eight-screen movie theatre features amenities not seen elsewhere in Quebec and Canada. In fact it has become the first theatre in Quebec to offer large leather seats with electronic reclining backs and extending footrests in each room. I have never had a more relaxing viewing of a movie, with my feet up and my head resting comfortably. Everything here is new. Pricing is $16 for adults and $11 for seniors and children 12 and under. General admission is only $12 for matinees before 5 pm and it is $10 on Tuesday nights. For more information go to www.cinestarz.ca. See my blog on our website for a detailed review.
FULL CIRCLE GOES 54 BELOW: West Island-based Full Circle Productions, founded in 2016 by Tracy Braunstein, will be part of the action at Broadway’s Supper Club 54 Below on Friday Aug. 12 in the Big Apple. They will perform When Tony Met Maria: Broadway’s Best (and Worst) Love Stories! Braunstein is teaming up with Co-producer/Writer Stuart Lubarsky and Montreal’s top musical director Nick Burgess. “We invite all you Broadway lovers to come see our Broadway lovers!” says Braunstein, previewing inspiring, funny, and heart-warming love stories behind the stage’s hottest couples, from Tony and Maria (West Side Story) to Emma and Alyssa (The Prom), from Elphaba and Fiyero (Wicked) to Belle and Beast (Disney’s Beauty and The Beast), and many more. You can catch a preview on Thursday Aug. 4 (7:30 pm) at Saint-Houblon in Côte-des-Neiges (5414 Avenue Gatineau). Tickets are available on Evenbrite. For New York go to www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
NAMESAKES: There are some interesting namesakes in the next provincial election. Finance Minister Eric Girard will run again for the CAQ in Groulx; another Eric Girard in Lac St. Jean; Pascale Déry in Repentigny for the CAQ and a male Pascal Déry in Vercheres. Quebec Solidaire candidates Alexandre and Anne Sophie Legault in the townships are the children of someone other than our Premier, named François Legault.
