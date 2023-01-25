For Sylvia Gibson (nee Cohen Litman), age is merely a number. At 98 years young, she is in her sixth year of knitting hats for the homeless at The Welcome Hall Mission. All that despite her advanced age, some medical issues that she struggles with, and caring for a daughter who has special needs and lives in the Miriam Homes Residence. Sharp as a whistle, she has a generosity of spirit that is so rare and valuable in this day and age.
I had a lovely talk with Sylvia last week. “I was a bookkeeper for many years and raised four children,” she told me. “I only retired at the age of 75. When my second husband passed away in 2017, I had some time on my hands. One of my daughters, who lives in the Toronto area, suggested I come up with a knitting project for the community. I always felt badly for the homeless so that is how I found my cause. I do this year-round and hand over the hats at Christmas. I gave them 93 hats in December and I am already very busy at work again. Some of my daughter’s friends pitch in and donate the wool.”
Sylvia presently resides by herself in Côte Saint-Luc, but she raised her family in Montreal, St. Laurent and Chomedey. She has four grandchildren. Bravo to a remarkable woman!
MOTHER TERESA: Nun and missionary Mother Teresa, known in the Catholic church as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, devoted her life to caring for the sick and poor. This past September, the world commemorated the 25th anniversary of her passing. To mark the occasion, a new documentary, Mother Teresa: No Greater Love, was launched with the support of the Knights of Columbus, an international fraternal benefits society that has some 200,000 members in Canada. It will now premiere at Guzzo cinemas across Quebec for a special one-day showing this Friday, Jan. 27. While I thought I knew a lot about Mother Teresa, after getting a private screener of the film to review myself , I was extremely touched by indeed what a “saint” this woman is. Not only that, but the work her successors continue to undertake each day is remarkable. See my blog for more.
THREE PINES: I recently completed my binge of Three Pines, the Amazon Prime series which follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache as he investigates cases beneath the idyllic surface of a fictitious Quebec village called Three Pines. Based on Quebecer Louise Penny’s books, filming took place in Montreal and the Eastern Townships. I liked noted British actor Alfred Molina as Ganache, save for his absence of any kind of French accent. His co-stars, Rossif Sutherland (son of Donald and brother of Kiefer) as Jean-Guy Beauvoir and Montrealer Sarah Booth as Yvette Nicole, did convincing jobs faking theirs. It was also nice to see standout Beaconsfield actor Marcel Jeannin as Superintendent Francoeur.
RAFFI IS THE BEST OF MONTREAL: I really enjoyed sifting through the Best of Montreal (www.bestofmtl.com) Magazine, which came with my Suburban last week and can be accessed online. It is a handy guide for readers to find out where to get the best ice cream, fried chicken, fast food, ethnic food, wines and spirits, comedy club, beauty salon, spa, interior design firm, car wash, realtor, vet, bridal shop, museum, golf course, and so much more. Over the next few weeks I will zero in one some of the winners I am familiar with, starting with Centre Auto Raffi in NDG, which came in first for the best auto body shop and auto enhancements and third for auto repairs. Bravo to Raffi Abikian, George Soulahian and their team merit this distinction.
