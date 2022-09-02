The Four Seasons Hotel chain has gained notice across the globe for decades. Here in downtown Montreal, a brand-new property opened in the summer of 2019. I had certainly heard of Isadore Sharp, the founder of the chain. Over the summer I got an advance copy of Me & Issy. It is written by Isadore’s wife, Rosalie Wise Sharp who left no stone unturned in her magnificent memoir set for release this month.
Me & Issy is the rags-to-riches tale of a larger-than-life romance spanning over seven decades, about how a young woman from a poor, immigrant family meets and falls in love with the man who would one day become a hotel resort pioneer.
Rosalie begins with her childhood in North Toronto, in a very Jewish home surrounded by non-Jewish households. Throughout the book, she enchants readers with anecdotes about her family, Issy’s family, and the growth of their four children in the light of the expanding Four Seasons chain.
Yet with success came tragedy. Their tight-knit family was shaken by the devastating loss of their son Chris, who died of cancer at a young age, but they did not fall apart. Instead, to this day they are closely involved with the Terry Fox Foundation. I must admit, as a parent myself, I got teary-eyed as Rosalie described in detail Chris’ brave battle with cancer and the love and support he got from his parents and siblings. He was shy of his 18th birthday.
The Sharps sent their children to the Toronto French School, the first bilingual immersion school in the country.
How did she go to the Ontario College of Art & Design while simultaneously raising four rambunctious boys? How did Issy open hotel after hotel with only his collateral of confidence and charisma? In her memoir, all of Rosalie’s life is opened up for viewing, the good and the bad, the successes and the failures, but especially her inspired romance with Issy.
The Sharps have been together for 70 years and this book is indeed a true love story. When they met, Isadore was earning $40 a week. Rosalie’s dad wanted her to marry a doctor, lawyer, or accountant. In fact, he tried to stop the romance. But Isadore was able to charm him over to his side.
“How did it happen that my husband and I are still best friends and lovers after 69 years?” she asks, alluding of course to their years together based on having written the book last year. “How did it happen that Isadore has become a global hero both to us and his 40,000 employees?”
Rosalie explains that she and her husband both come from similar privileged beginnings. Not moneyed, but rich as only an immigrant household could be. The couple met at a wedding in 1952 and it was love at first sight. A year later they walked down the aisle. Just before the marriage, Isadore and his father Max were building a strip motel under the aegis of their company Max Sharp and Son Construction. Isadore convinced the clients to double the place in size, from a planned 14 rooms to 28. They took the advice of the then 22-year-old and so began his dreams of constructing his own hotel. Fast forward to today: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts manage 126 hotels (including a still rather new one in downtown Montreal) and 57 residences.
Rosalie’s parents, Joseph Wise and Ydessa Birnbaum, were married in Montreal before moving to Toronto. In the book, Rosalie goes into great detail about her family’s history and those who perished in the Holocaust.
“In 1961, when I built my first hotel, I knew nothing about the hotel business,” Isadore himself shares in the book. “My only professional experience was in building apartments and houses. I was just a builder and the hotel was just another real estate deal. I never thought this was going to be a career, nor did I ever imagine I would one day find myself building and managing the largest and most prestigious group of five-star hotels in the world. I’ll admit I made a few mistakes along the way. But I never made the mistake of putting profit ahead of people.”
With the burgeoning of the hotel company, Rosalie explains how their lives changed. “We went from vacationing every five years to jet-setting every other month to visit Four Seasons Hotels around the world,” she says.
Rosalie has been the ultimate partner in marriage. As an interior designer, writer, and painter, she took part in meetings and was front and center when it came to the design of the hotels. Of the many business trips the couple took, they would usually visit 10 hotels in 12 days. “I think our record was 14 hotels in 16 days,” Rosalie said. “So, in 1998, we began to travel by private plane. What a thrill. It’s still a thrill.”
Rosalie speaks fondly of a state-of-the-art hotel in the tony Yorkville area of Toronto, with 250 condominiums and 210 rooms. “Today, as we drive down Mount Pleasant Road and come up the deep dip towards downtown, the latest iconic Four Seasons Hotel looms above us, the highest point in the city skyline. Shahid Khan, the owner, is a fascinating man and always has a twinkle of humour in his eye as if he owns some secret amusement.”
I had a wonderful chance to meet the dynamic couple via a Zoom interview for our Suburban On Air platform. Isadore and Rosalie, 90 and 86 respectively, do not show their age at all.
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is now worth $10 billion US. Not bad for a man who was making $40 a week 70 years ago.
Rosalie is also the editor of Growing Up Jewish and the author of Rifke; Ceramics, Ethics & Scandal; and China to Light Up a House. Her website RosalieWiseSharp.com, showing 225 of her paintings, was created by her son Greg.
