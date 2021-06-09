Add the ALS Society of Quebec to the list of non-profit organizations thinking outside of the box during these COVID-19 times. ALS is a neurodegenerative incurable fatal illness that destroys motor neurons. People with ALS gradually lose their mobility, but also their ability to talk, eat and eventually, breathe. Senses are not affected and 80 percent die within two to five years after the diagnosis. There are currently more than 500 Quebecers living with ALS.
It is known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the baseball great who succumbed to ALS on June 2, 1941. For the past two years Major League Baseball has recognized this as “Lou Gehrig Day.” Locally, former Expos, sports, media (including me) and entertainment personalities have united to Strike out ALS. Everyone is invited to take part in this initiative by sharing their stories, pictures and a message of hope through an impressive mosaic. They can also honor someone who is living with ALS, or a lost a loved one and encourage others to participate via social media.
I connected with Dr. Rami Massie, a neurologist at the Montreal Neurological Institute. He is presently following about 100 patients with ALS from Montreal, Laval and beyond. Massie said that when he first started in the ALS Clinic seven years ago the only drug to slow down the disease was Riluzole, with marginal benefits. Since then, they have added Edaravone (or Radicava), an IV infusion drug that targets damage from free radicals and slows down the disease by 30 percent. “We are awaiting approval of a special access program from Health Canada for a drug called AMX0035 and we have had very promising results from a genetic drug trial for people suffering from ALS because of a genetic mutation in their SOD1 gene,” he said. “This represents only two percent of all ALS patients, but the drug has been able to completely stop disease progression in some patients — which is unheard of in ALS. We have six active drug trials at the MNI currently and are hoping to start a few more this summer or fall. This provides hope for our patients in the clinic and obviously is key for developing new treatments.”
COHEN CHATTER: The Canada Council for the Arts announced the winners of their esteemed Governor General Literary Awards last week. Two Montrealers were winners: Lazer Lederhendler has won this year’s Translation category for If You Hear Me; Sophie Voillot is the winner in the French translation category for her translation of Beirut Hellfire Society by Rawi Hage. Côte Saint-Luc’s Rachel Rappaport, the daughter of noted West End GP Dr. Jerrold Rappaport, has been named director of communications to Federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi. She was previously the press secretary to Justice Minister David Lametti… The Transforming Autism Care Consortium (TACC) has named former CTV News reporter and anchor Annie DeMelt as its new communications director. Her significant other, Paul Karwatsky, also a former CTV anchor, is now head of communications for Giant Steps, a school and therapy centre for elementary school-aged children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). … If you want to get the scoop on this year’s 30th edition of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival, which runs until June 20, please view my latest edition of Suburban On Air. I speak with Festival Executive and Artistic Director Amy Blackmore and two performers – Marissa Blair and the ever so flamboyant Walter Lyng, formerly of The Suburban... The Malcolm Campbell High School Class of 1971 planned reunion for September of 2021 has been rescheduled to the weekend of May 28 and 29, 2022 due to the pandemic…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.