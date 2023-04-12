Mécénat Musica is a cultural program by donors for donors. It encourages individuals to make an in perpetuity donation of $25,000 to a cultural organization that is important to them, and hopes that philanthropic families will match them with gifts of $250,000 or $2,500,000. This is a major shift in cultural philanthropy. Last week the organization announced the appointment of 10 next generation Ambassadors in Residences: Nicolas Ellis, Jean-Frédéric Caron, Kristin Hoff, Jennifer Szeto, Avery Zhao, Marc Djokic, Meagan Milatz, Cameron Crozman, Sam Champagne and Francis Choinière. “After the pandemic there was quite a bit of tough news around financial struggles of classical and performing arts organization,” said Djokic, one of Canada’s most prolific violionists. “It was no doubt a difficult time, and musicians had to endure a lot of questions related to their difficulties and future outlook. However we hope that the news doesn’t end there. This groundbreaking swell of strong young performing arts organizations coming out of Canada not only helps out musicians, but should also reassure and give audiences some optimism about our collective of the arts.”
PACELLA’S NEXT STRIKE: Sidelined like most everyone else due to COVID-19, Anthony Pacella is setting up shop at Le Centre de Quilles 440 in Laval for a very good cause after a four-year absence. Sunday, April 23 (1 pm to 7 pm) will mark the 10th StrikeOut Cancer Bowl-a-thon fundraiser. Pacella, 27, notes that this fundraiser is very close to his heart, done in memory of his late mom, Mary Melillo Pacella, for Make-A-Wish Quebec. She lost her battle with cancer a number of years ago. He hopes to raise at least $10,000 to make more children’s wishes come true. “Since my beloved mother’s passing in 2011, we have raised over $200,000 and more importantly granted seven wishes for seven special children,” he said. If you’d like to participate e-mail: strikeoutcancerfund@gmail.com. Tickets can be purchased via evenbrite.
ALERT RENEWED: Good news for fans like me of the Montreal-shot procedural drama Alert: Missing Persons Unit. Fox has renewed the show which aired this past winter. Set in the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU), the plot follows officers Nikki Batista (Dalia Ramirez) and her ex-husband Jason Grant (Scott Caan) whose son went missing years earlier. The first season ended with quite a twist. Côte Saint-Luc native Elana Dunkelman will also return as Rachel the medical examiner. The show can also be seen on CTV.
OTTAWA BROADCAST BEAT: Is Montreal a training ground for some of Canada’s greatest broadcast journalists? It certainly seems so. Former Global Montreal reporter Mike Le Couteur has done very well for himself since relocating to Ottawa. Originally, he did so for Global. Thirteen months ago he made the switch to CTV. Last month he started his own show, The Debate with Mike Le Couteur on CTV News Channel. It is an hour-long program debating the top three most talked about stories of the day weekdays at 6 pm. Derick Fage, who was a fan favourite when he co-hosted Breakfast TV in Montreal, now hosts Daytime Ottawa on Rogers TV live at 2 pm, with repeats at 6 pm and 11 pm on Cable 22. Kate McKenna just left CBC TV Montreal after a 10-year stint to report nationally for the CBC. She grew up in Prince Edward Island. She joins, among other ex-Montrealers in the Parliamentary bureau, Amanda Pfeffer (also a journalism prof), Elizabeth Thompson and Raffy Boudjikanian. Of course CTV Ottawa bureau chief Joyce Napier and reporter Kevin Gallagher are from Montreal.
COHEN CHATTER: Bravo to Vincent Rojas of Dorval whose Black Team did end up winning Canada’s Ultimate Challenge on CBC. The finale aired last week. See my blog for more… If you wanted another example of how the pandemic is still very much with us, Festival de La Voix had to postpone a concert last week when one of the artists came down with COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.