Another Quebec election is in the books. We will next go to the polls provincially on Oct. 5, 2026. Municipal elections will be held across the province on November 3, 2025. As for a federal vote, if the current Liberal-NDP coalition remains intact, then that will likely be just prior to the municipal ballot three years from now. If public English school boards win their Quebec Superior Court case on Bill 40 (which saw the CAQ abolish French boards and try to do the same for anglo ones) then their next ballot would be in two years time, unless there is a development at the Supreme Court of Canada.
What can we digest from this latest election, where the return of François Legault and his CAQ was never in doubt? I will share some thoughts.
POLITICIAN I WILL MISS THE MOST: Hands down it is longtime Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette. He retired from politics, bitterly, as Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade refused to take him back. Ouellette was arrested by UPAC, Quebec’s anti-corruption squad in 2017, as the alleged source of leaks of information related to ongoing investigations. In June of 2021 UPAC apologized to Ouellette for what they called an “unjust arrest.” For months, the former Sûreté du Québec detective had hinted at the possibility of seeking a new mandate as an independent. After representing his riding for 15 years, he maintains that the decision was “imposed.” What he wanted was a return to the QLP team. “Mrs. Anglade does not want to sign my nomination papers, despite the fact that there was an apology from UPAC,” he said in the days before the call of the election. “The majority of the Liberal caucus wanted me to return.” As a journalist, I had the pleasure of conducting a number of interviews with Ouellette. I visited him at his Chomedey office often. His advisors regularly communicated with me and he was very present at all functions in his riding. I wish him luck in any future endeavours.
ELECTED POLITICS AND MEDIA: It is common now to see media personalities become politicians and vice-versa. Mario Dumont quit politics as leader of the former ADQ (the forerunner to the CAQ) and became a star figure for the TVA Network and Le Journal de Montréal. Bernard Drainville was a cabinet minister for the PQ, then a star radio voice, before being lured back to run for the CAQ. Conservative leader Eric Duhaime was also a popular radio host before entering the political ring. Retired Mont Royal-Outremont Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand owned multiple radio stations, including The Beat 92.5, CKOI FM and others. He sold his assets to Corus Entertainment well before entering politics in 2007. While CJAD is already well represented by former Federal NDP leader Tom Mulcair and one-time Quebec Liberal cabinet minister David Heurtel as political pundits, the still evolving CFQR 600 AM could make a splash by adding some of the latest retirees.
BALARAMA’S NEXT MOVE: What will Balarama Holness do now? He certainly seems to want to serve the people. Last year he headed a municipal party in Montreal, vying for the position of Mayor. More recently he formed Bloc Montréal and was a candidate provincially in NDG. Will he go for the hat trick in 2025 and run federally?
OPPOSITION LEADER IN MONTREAL: St. Laurent Borough Councillor Aref Salem remains the interim leader of the official opposition Ensemble Montréal Party. But who will face off against Mayor Valerie Plante in 2025? It certainly won’t be Denis Coderre. By 2024 Ensemble will be looking for a star candidate. I would put my money on Heurtel, that is, if he does not become the Quebec Liberal leader first.
