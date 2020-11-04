For decades Dr. Bernard Zylberszac gained notice as a beloved family doctor in Chomedey, Laval. He turned 90 years young last week and presently resides in a St. Laurent senior residence.
Prior to COVID-19, Dr. Zylberszac’s family had planned a birthday celebration to honour a man who has given his life to others. “Due to the pandemic, our plans were quashed,” daughter Hélène Zylberszac told me. “We still felt that this man deserved to be honoured and celebrated. My father never ceased to put his patients, his family above himself and when I told him that it was a shame we could not have a party, his response was to wait to celebrate the big 100. I certainly hope we will be able to do that, but for now let’s takes this opportunity to celebrate him today.”
Hélène runs a private practice as a psychotherapist, helping people cope with their anxiety and depression. “During this pandemic we have seen a considerable decline in everyone’s mental health and we felt that we needed to add some joy and celebration,” she explained.
While the family was forced to cancel the party, Hélène and her sister Liliane decided to bring a positive spin to COVID-19 in order to lift everyone’s spirits and to honour their dad. That was translated into a drive-by birthday celebration with music in front of his residence. Even a CTV News camera was on hand to capture the excitement.
“He was overwhelmed,” reports Hélène “The idea was he planned a whole party for himself. When we found out we were quarantined again, he was quite devastated so my sister and I decided to bring the party to him.”
OVERTURE FOR THE ARTS: After last year’s successful Teen Songwriting Competition, Overture with the Arts (OWTA) has launched its 2020 COVID-19 friendly edition. Open to youth aged 13 to 18 who write original songs, the program provides aspiring young songwriters with a platform to showcase their talents to a live audience. Of course because of the pandemic, OWTA is shifting to a live stream of the full showcase to ensure the safety of all participants and viewers. Interested applicants must live in the Greater Montreal area and be able to submit a YouTube video of themselves or their duo performing one original song. The deadline is Nov. 13 and there is no charge to submit an application. On last week’s edition of Suburban On Air I spoke with OWTA Director Akilah Newton, competition coordinator Melina Soochan and 2019 winner, 15 year old Billie du Page from TMR. Melina is a regular performer at Laval’s House of Jazz, presently shut due to COVID.
