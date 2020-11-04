Prominent Montreal recruiter Jessica Glazer recently loaded her car with food and took her kids downtown to feed the homeless. “Something resonated in me to,” she said. “We drove around, found them and gave pizza along with drinks snacks and fruit. I left in shock as to how hungry and receptive they were. As I drove I saw the state of this city and thought ‘What has happened to humanity that we have allowed this to happen in our own backyard?’”
Jessica is now heading out to the tent city on Nov. 7 and Cabot Square and the Berri Metro Nov. 14. She has received donations of socks, food, jackets, blankets and more from different stores. “I am getting countless messages from people going down themselves to support Resilience Montreal, Chez Doris, Welcome Hall Mission, Dans La Rue and Open Door,” she said. “They need boots and sleeping bags. I know this is a bandage solution, so I have been looking for someone to help me with a proposal to the government to make more a permanent solution to have employment services, social workers and the like to help those who want off the street to get the help they need. With restaurants at no capacity, there’s no food in the dumpsters. No one is downtown, so there are no cans to collect. Shelters are full, but at limited capacity. Everyone has a story and since we aren’t downtown so many of us aren’t seeing what’s going. So my goal here has been to raise awareness and I am so glad it’s working!”
TEEN SONGWRITING:After last year’s successful Teen Songwriting Competition, Overture with the Arts (OWTA) has launched its 2020 COVID-19 friendly edition. Open to youth aged 13 to 18 who write original songs, the program provides aspiring young songwriters with a platform to showcase their talents to a live audience. Of course because of the pandemic, OWTA is shifting to a live stream of the full showcase to ensure the safety of all participants and viewers. Interested applicants must live in the Greater Montreal area and be able to submit a YouTube video of themselves or their duo performing one original song. The deadline is Nov. 13 and there is no charge to submit an application. On last week’s edition of Suburban On Air, I spoke with OWTA Director Akilah Newton, competition coordinator Melina Soochan and 2019 winner, 15 year old Billie du Page from TMR. Info: http://owta.org/teen-songwriting-competition.
CINEMANIA: I am very much looking forward to experiencing the 26th edition of the CINEMANIA Film Festival completely online from Nov. 4 to 22. This year, the Festival will present 43 French feature films with sub-titles, including a number that will be premiering for the first time in Quebec, and in some cases the world. I have gone to CINEMANIA the last few years and the selection is always fantastic. Now access will be easier than ever via festivalcinemania.com. See my blog for more and stay tuned there for reviews. CINEMANIA was launched by the fabulous Maidy Teitelbaum, who stepped down as president last year.
BROADCAST BOW: Bravo to CJAD’s Trudie Mason, who recently marked her 35th anniversary at the station. Trudie, of course shares the morning news anchor role with Andrew Peplowski and always adds a few interesting stories to her reel. She grew up with host Andrew Carter so the two have a very colorful rapport. For years Trudie co-hosted an early afternoon show with her husband Kevin Holden and I just loved it. In my opinion nobody since has been able to entertain listeners like they did about favorite television shows. I can only imagine what fun they’d have with Netflix, Apple + TV and other streaming services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.