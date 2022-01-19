When Wall of Chefs Season 2 premiered on Food Network Canada earlier this month (it airs Mondays at 10 p.m) host Noah Cappe was joined by a “Wall” of 23 Canadian culinary stars judging four amateur home cooks each episode.
Two Montrealers are chef judges. Dollard des Ormeaux native Jae-Anthony Dougan was a contestant on the Food Network’s Top Chef Canada last year while Danny Smiles is returning to Wall of Chefs for a second successive season. He is the Head Chef and General Manager of the 200-year-old Hudson landmark, Auberge Willow Inn, one of the country’s oldest hospitality institutions. Dougan’s next air dates are Feb. 7 and 21; Smiles, Jan. 24, 31, Feb. 14, 28 and March 7.
“It was absolutely awesome to be around other culinary greats on Wall of Chefs,” Dougan shared with me. “I learned so much about other cuisines from these amazing chefs, which I would have probably never learned had I not been given the opportunity to be there! “
Dougan began his career over nine years ago and has built a name for himself across Canada for his innovative culinary creations. His latest venture includes the launch of Tropikal Restobar in Griffintown, offering Caribbean cuisine Smiles’ cooking career began in the dish pit at his parent’s Montreal hotel when he was 14 years old. He attended St. Pius X Culinary Institute in Ahuntsic and travelled to Italy where he interned for Michelin Star chefs. “I had never met Danny before,“ Dougan says. “ I would love to do an Italian/Caribbean seven-course dinner with him one day. I think that would be so awesome for the city.”
Go to www.foodnetwork.ca or follow my lead and watch it via the Global TV app.
FEEDING THE HOMELESS: Like most dining establishments, the Firegrill Restaurant & Bar downtown and in St. Laurent has to deal with the present limitation of take-out and delivery only. But that did not stop the Theodoropoulos family from stepping up for the Enosi Community last week. They sponsored, prepared and served 100 meals for the homeless at Cabot Square, consisting of salad, succulent grilled chicken, mashed potato, gravy, bread and water. The Enos Community is also extending thanks to Dora Alexakis and Perry Kalantzis for sponsoring hundreds of refreshing oranges to the homeless at the Chez Doris Women’s Shelter weekly.
THIS IS NOT A BALL: This year once again, the Montreal business community rallied behind the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) and proved to be generous during the “This is Not a Ball” philanthropic initiative. Led by co-chairs Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bank, and Anne-Marie Hubert, Managing Partner and East Market Segment Leader at EY Canada, the initiative garnered the MMFA Foundation $1.1 million.
COHEN CHATTER: It was a great move by The Beat 92.5 FM to add Catherine Verdon-Diamond as co-host of the 5@7 Monday through Thursdays with Cat Spencer. See my blog for more…. Filming on season two of the TV sitcom Ghosts wrapped up in Montreal just before the Omicron variant shut operations down for all shoots. Ghosts, which can be seen on CBS and Global, is about a married couple who convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast—only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home….After almost two mandates, Elisabeth Prass will be leaving D’Arcy McGee Liberal MNA David Birnbaum’s office to undertake the role of senior advisor for Government and Community affairs at VIA Rail. She will be succeeded by Gabriel Alves.
