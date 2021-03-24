How did it take me so long to interview Barry Avrich? The Côte Saint-Luc native and UTT/Herzliah grad just happens to be one of the most accomplished filmmakers in Canada. Please tune into my interview with him on our Suburban On Air video platform, where we discuss a beyond impressive career which includes almost 60 films under his belt.
Barry credits his experience at Vanier College, where he began making experimental movies in 1980 under the guidance of acclaimed photographer and Professor Robert Del Tredici as a turning point. His film production company is called Melbar Entertainment Group and he also runs a highly successful advertising agency. In 2007 he raised over $1 million to build the world’s first movie theatre in a hospital. The Daniels Hollywood Theatre at Sick Kids Hospital was dedicated by Avrich and director Norman Jewison during the Toronto International Film Festival in September, 2007. He published his acclaimed memoir Moguls, Monsters and Madmen in 2016. Barry is currently in production on documentaries including our very own Oscar Peterson, a powerful film that explores the crisis of homeless children from war torn countries and a investigative film on radical terrorism in Europe. Made You Look: The True Story About Fake Art, provides a fascinating insight into America’s most significant art fraud. It is currently airing on Netflix in the US and CBC Gem here.
AND ALL THAT JAZZ: To benefit the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, Dan Vigderhous and Todd Bercovitch are co-chairing the first annual “And all that Jazz” virtual jazz festival on Thursday, March 25 at 8 pm. In the fall of 2020, Dan lost his father to cancer— he was a patient at the Segal Cancer Center. Gideon Vigderhous was an avid jazz musician in the Montreal Jazz community.
Due to COVID-19, the annual JGH Jazz Festival was cancelled. The Eventure Group, owned by Dan and Steve Merling, have created an online virtual event platform, in response to the pandemic and they thought it would be a great initiative to sponsor an online version of the Jazz Festival to honour Gideon. Recently, Todd also lost his father to a battle with cancer. Avi Bercovitch was a lover of jazz, and would take his son to jazz clubs in New York City when the opportunity afforded him to. Together Dan and Todd are chairing this event with the generous sponsorship of Upstairs Jazz Club and Joel Giberovitch and a truly all-star lineup of Nikki Yanofsky, David Marino, Dawn Tyler Watson and Ranee Lee and hosted by Joey Elias, this is truly an incredible evening of the best Montreal has to offer in Jazz.
Guests can attend as couples or in groups together at their own “Virtual Table,” where they get to socialize with their friends and family during the performances. Also VIP status will have a mixology and snack kit delivered directly to their homes! To purchase tickets go to https://jghfoundation.crowdchange.co/16573
COHEN CHATTER: A new delivery (and soon take-out) service for Harvey’s, St-Hubert and New York Fries has opened on St. Jacques Street in NDG. See my blog… The Montréal en Lumière Festival continues until the end of the month. It has a tasty repertoire of culinary opportunities. Please see my blog for more... It is wonderful to once again hear the golden voice of Eden Polansky doing commercials for Bell Media radio stations. Eden, in her day, co-hosted a very popular show with Eramelinda Boquer on the old CKGM. She has been voicing TV and radio commercials for years.
