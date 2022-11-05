Mike Cohen FYi
It is too bad that Toula Drimonis was not a candidate for the Quebec Liberal Party in the recent provincial election. After reading her extraordinary book called We The Others: Allophones, Immigrants and Belonging in Canada, she might have added that knockout punch they were badly missing on the immigration file.
The daughter of Greek immigrants, she marvels at how they came to Quebec with only the shirts on their backs and built successful lives while contributing to society and the economy. “I think about them every time politicians and pundits talk about immigrants as a financial burden and a threat to ‘our’ way of life,” she writes. “Or when newcomers are treated only as a means to an end, an opportunity to fill temporary labour needs. The very people who know nothing about the upheaval and the challenges of migration feel entitled to offer solutions and opinions on how best to integrate migrants.”
For Drimonis, immigration isn’t an abstract concept discussed within the walls of an ivory tower. “When I think of immigration, I see the faces of my father, my mother, my aunts and uncles; family and friends who worked in restaurant kitchens, factories, and taxicabs,” she writes. “Immigration is personal to me. Wherever there is land, there is a country.”
In Quebec, Drimonis explains that those like her—immigrants and the children of immigrants whose first language is neither French nor English— are called “allophones.” According to the 2016 Statistics Canada census, they made up 13.8 percent of Quebecers and a little over 23 per cent of Montrealers.
There is an interesting section in the book about the pronounciation of French names and how Hockey Canada told the French-speaking announcer at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics to pronounce the names of three francophone hockey players the English way. While politicians protested, it turned out that it was the players themselves who made this request. “As heated as the overreaction was, it illustrates not only how sensitive the issue of language is in Quebec, but also how often French names are mispronounced in the rest of the country—a country that is officially bilingual,” she writes.
Drimonis goes back to early 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 global pandemic, when Montreal was dealing with a particularly bad outbreak. The city had become the country’s infection epicentre, and confirmed cases and deaths were piling up. Many of Quebec’s essential workers were either testing positive for COVID-19 or were afraid to go to work because they or someone in their families were high-risk. This led to a shortage of over 11,000 workers. In the midst of all this confusion was a startling fact: a disproportionate number of Quebec frontline workers who were becoming ill or dying were immigrants, a significant number of them asylum seekers who had crossed the border on foot only a few years earlier. Many of these asylum seekers, now referred to by the premier as Quebec’s “guardian angels,” were desperately waiting for permanent status that would enable them to take advantage of provincial programs and services, such as free daycare for their children.
During all this, Ismaël Seck, a Quebec high-school teacher of Senegalese-Québécois origin, tweeted that he hoped Quebecers would remember the many refugees putting their lives in danger to save the province’s seniors. “A non-controversial sentiment, in my humble opinion,“ she wrote. “Not so for others. Quebec French-language pundit and radio host Benoît Dutrizac immediately attacked him, calling the comment despicable and insulting towards the people who welcomed Ismaël to this province. He finished off his tweet with ‘Va donc chier!’ in good Québécois French, telling him to basically get lost.”
Finally, in December, 2020, when the federal government launched two special programs allowing asylum seekers who worked in the healthcare sector during the first wave of the pandemic to apply for permanent residency and gain access to the benefits that come with it, and under intense public pressure, Legault conceded — but only barely. When the Trudeau government tried to expand the program to include all asylum seekers working on the frontline during the pandemic, Quebec applied political pressure to ensure only those working in healthcare would qualify, limiting the number of refugees who would obtain permanent status.
By the time the program ended on August 31, 2021, Quebec had finalized fewer than 1,500 files, far below initial projections. Immigration lawyer Stéphane Handfield called the program “disappointing,” criticizing the government’s bureaucracy for making applications in Quebec much more complex than in the rest of Canada for Quebec’s asylum seekers
Drimonis explains how second-generation kids whose working-class parents had a limited education and didn’t easily acquire second-language skills are different from other kids. Particularly the eldest ones. “We’re bill readers, doctor’s appointment-makers, bank-statement decryptors, de facto translators for all things major and minor, and we had no one to help with our homework because our parents didn’t have enough schooling or enough knowledge of English or French to be of any assistance,” she writes. “Second-generation kids are old beyond our years, responsible for things we shouldn’t be responsible for, made aware of things we sometimes shouldn’t.”
Drimonis profiles Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, who made Montreal municipal history by being elected mayor of Montreal’s largest borough, Côte- des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, becoming the first Black female borough mayor. She spoke of her father during her acceptance speech. “I teared up while watching,” she explains. “Katahwa, who grew up in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a family of modest means, described the moment she told him she would be entering politics to run for borough mayor. There was a long pause from her father on the other end of the line. A silence that expressed the long obstacle course that is immigration—the wins, the losses, the resilience and the over- whelming emotion that comes from seeing that your efforts bear fruit.”
Drimonis rightly points out that thanks to Bill 101’s French-immersion (ironically championed and advocated for not by the Quebec government, but by three English-Quebec moms who wanted their children to be bilingual) and French second-language programs, Quebec’s younger anglophones and allophones are the most bilingual and trilingual in the country. Contrary to a popular belief often echoed by Quebec nationalists, Quebec’s anglophones are far more bilingual (71 percent) than Quebec francophones (40 percent) when one takes the entire province into consideration. The 2006 census also shows that as many as 80 percent of young anglophones (between fifteen and thirty years of age) are bilingual in Quebec.
“Most members of Quebec’s English-speaking community encourage their children to be bilingual because it increases the odds both of career success and of their remaining here,” Drimonis says. “The English community has lost too many of its members to inter- provincial migration over the years. Quebec anglophones revel in the opportunity to show off their French.”
No story, Drimonis maintains, summarizes the absurdity of it all more than Pastagate, which managed to put Quebec on the map for all the wrong reasons. In 2013, the OQLF tried to get upscale Italian restaurant Buonanotte to replace the words pasta, calamari, and antipasto on its menu with French terms. Not only did the incident lead to a barrage of jokes and international headlines mocking the government agency, it led to the resignation of Louise Marchand, then-president of the OQLF, and forced the agency to modernize its approach
Recent attempts to limit immigration in Quebec have been messy, to say the least. In 2019, Quebec passed Bill 9, legislation to reform the immigration system, leading to the decision that 18,000 applications—representing close to 50,000 people— would be thrown out, with no consideration given to the efforts made, the years waiting or the costs incurred. Premier Francois Legault indicated that he would be returning the application fees, as if that meagre amount could even begin to compensate for the fact that people’s lives had been turned upside down.
“The Quebec government’s reticence to heed the warnings of business groups and labour statistics analysts could have long-standing consequences for the province’s future economic prosperity,” Drimonis writes.
In early 2022, a report by the Institut de la statistique du Québec revealed that one in five jobs in Quebec was now held by an immigrant, indicating their importance to the labour market. “Despite this, a number of pundits routinely present immigration as the worst thing to happen to this province,” Drimonis points out. “Considering current demographics and our low birth rate, Quebec’s future depends upon increasing immigration and increased integration. We are cutting off our nose to spite our face.”
And how about this nugget? If you grow up feeling marginalized, your mother tongue vilified, your religion regarded with suspicion and erased from state institutions, your loyalty questioned every time you dare utter criticism, you won’t feel like you belong. You won’t feel like a Quebecer because you’re not allowed to feel like one. If that happens, the onus isn’t on those who feel marginalized. The onus is on the majority who made them feel that way.
Whose values does the Premier hink he is defending? This is what Drimonis asks. “Are Legault the arbiters of everything Québécois?” she goes on? “ Is Dominique Anglade, a Black woman with Haitian-born parents, not a Quebecer? Are the people fighting to strike down Bill 21 not Quebecers? Are members of Montreal City Council, who in rare unanimity adopted a resolution condemning Bill 21, not Quebecers? The ultimate irony is that Bill 21 required the use of the notwithstanding clause precisely because it goes against Quebec values, more specifically the Quebec Charter of Rights and Freedoms, upon which the Canadian Charter is modelled.”
The idea for this book began percolating after Drimonis’ dad passed away in 2013. She became increasingly nostalgic for a time when he was still walking this earth and wanted to pay tribute to his life –– and the lives of those with similar trajectories. As both his daughter and a writer, she had the ability and opportunity to voice what immigration is all about, both personally and politically. She wanted to do this for the first and second generations, and for everyone who has ever felt like an other at one point in their lives. She only wishes he was here to see the final product.
CROSSING THE LINE: INDYPress dropped the puck on Oct. 29 at the Morin Heights Public Library with David Sherman’s Crossing the Line, a breakaway novel that exposes the seamier side of our national obsession: a love story, a story of uneasy stardom, and of tawdry truths beneath Canada’s preoccupation with hockey. The book is as riveting as overtime in a Stanley Cup final. This is the inaugural release from INDYPress, with more to come this spring by the two other co-founders, Guy Sprung and Susan Kastner.
For dazzling up-and-comer Blake Fowler, hockey has been his life and his escape, scoring sublimely through the bruising and bone-breaking. Traded to his native Montreal, where the fans expect, even demand, he lead the team to the Stanley Cup, he confronts the ghosts of his childhood and the racism, sexism and inequities inherent in pro sports, as well as the balm of true love. The novel offers a deeper look into a sport often seen as just a game, “The story running through Crossing the Line is an absorbing way to discuss the joys and struggles of real life,” said Sherman. “It reveals the obsession and dedication of pro sports as well as the physical and mental toll it takes on those who earn a king’s riches to play 15 to 25 minutes a few times a week, while society can’t cope with the unhoused and the hungry.”
Sherman is a playwright, singer/songwriter, filmmaker, journalist and author. His novel about an aging, struggling singer and her daughter, Momma’s got the Blues, was released by Guernica Editions in May. His play, The Daily Miracle, produced by Montreal’s Infinithéâtre, will be published this fall by infiniPRESS. Crossing the Line is his third novel. He also created and edited Fish Wrapped: True Confessions of Newsrooms Past (Guernica, 2020), a collection of essays from notable Canadian journalists on days gone by. David founded and contributes to an eclectic blog for several writers to explore the world and the written word, You’re Going to Die, Live with It.
