When Liam Reason was only five years old, his family’s world was turned upside down.
In June 2019, Liam was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called mitochondrial disease (more specifically POLG disease) that affects multiple organs, motor function, and the nervous system. Liam can hardly walk due to balance and gross motor issues and also suffers from autism and epilepsy.
In April and May of 2019 Liam spent close to a month at the Montreal Children’s Hospital and another week in June 2019. “This news has crushed our family and it has changed the path of my life,” says dad Kevin James Reason.
There is no cure for this disease and research is badly needed. “I have become an advocate for Mitochondrial Disease and I have created the Liam Foundation,” says Kevin. “The Liam Foundation and the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation have also recently created a partnership and we are raising funds to have a research team established at the Montreal Children’s Hospital to research and help find a cure. This would be the first of its kind in Quebec.”
COVID-19 has delayed the process and the Montreal Children’s Hospital board of reaching a final decision. “We need to spread awareness of this disease and get the help children like Liam need,” says Kevin. “Montreal needs a voice for this disease and we need to get this research going right here in Montreal.”
This year Kevin participated in the Montreal Children’s Foundation Radiothon on Bell Media.
The Reasons reside very close to Laval, in Rosemère
Info: https://fondationduchildren.com/en/fundraising/liam-foundation
ORCHESTRA LAUNCH: The Arion Baroque Orchestra will launch its 40th season on Nov. 12 with two intimate concerts of 60 minutes each. Artistic director Mathieu Lussier and his team recorded the programs last Friday night. The first show a lineup of eight musicians, led by Tanya LaPerrière, will start off on a musical Grand Tour of Europe, with stopovers in France, Spain, Italy, and Germany. As for the second program, 11 musicians led by Noémy Gagnon-Lafrenais will explore the rich and stimulating world of the concerto grosso, that conversational musical genre whose masters were Corelli, Geminiani, Handel, and Georg Muffat. Tickets are available online at www.arionbaroque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.