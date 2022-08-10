OTTAWA - It is always great to visit our Nation’s Capital, which has become a “go to” vacation spot for me during the pandemic in particular.
Tuning into CTV Ottawa and radio station CFRA, I did not get to hear the golden pipes of broadcaster Leslie Roberts. “My three year contract with CTV and CFRA was ending and I chose not to renew it,” Leslie shared. “Three hours of morning television, with a 3:30 am wakeup call, followed by three hours of talk radio was one of the most important times in my career, being in the capital, interviewing the newsmakers in the unprecedented time of a pandemic. I’ve taken the summer off and love being in nature at my chalet up north in Ste. Agathe. I’ve got a couple of irons in the fire and look forward to what comes next.” Leslie would be a nice fit on the new CFQR 600 AM.
THE QUEBEC SENATORS: Will the NHL’s Ottawa Senators stay in the Nation’s Capital or be purchased by Quebecor’s Pierre Karl Peladeau and moved to Quebec City? When Senators owner Eugene Melynk passed away last March, his university age daughters suddenly inherited the money losing franchise which can fetch at least $525 million on the open market today. There is at least one businessman, Ottawa Sports & Entertainment Group Executive Chair Roger Greenberg, interested in keeping the team in the city if a sale occurs. We also know that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman clearly does not want to grant Quebec a franchise, nor I bet does Habs owner Geoff Molson.
BASEBALL FEVER: It seems pretty clear to everyone that Montreal will never get back a major league baseball team in our lifetime. So why not pursue a professional minor league squad? Ottawa built a 10,000-seat stadium back in 1993 for $17 million. It has since served as the home for teams in a number of leagues, the latest being the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League. Quebec City and Trois-Rivieres also have teams. Why not Montreal? We would need a stadium that could fit at least 5,000 fans, so either a brand new facility or the renovation of an existing one. Would the likes of Stephen Bronfman and Mitch Garber embrace such a project? Look how successful the new Montreal Alliance professional basketball team has been at the Verdun Auditorium. I have no doubt Montreal could succeed in the Frontier League, with rivalries readily in place with Ottawa, Quebec and Trois-Rivieres. The Titans have one Montrealer on their roster, lefthanded pitcher David Gauthier.
HEADING TOWARDS MILESTONES: It is official. The Milestones Grill + Bar chain of restaurants is headed to Quebec, with the first location slated to open at Fairview Pointe Claire in the first quarter of 2023. Montreal-based restaurant franchisor Foodtastic purchased the popular chain in the summer of 2021. Milestones has locations in most of Canada. Gerry Kakaroubas, a brand vice-president for Foodtastic, told me the new Milestones will be part of the Fairview mall, but have an exterior entrance only. As for other targeted Quebec locations, Laval will be second out of the gate in the second quarter of 2023 near Place Bell. There are four Milestones locations in Ottawa, my favourite being in Nepean on Baxter Road where they have an excellent patio.
COHEN CHATTER: Côte Saint-Luc native Rachel Rappaport has joined national public affairs firm McMillan Advantage in Ottawa. A seasoned communicator and problem solver, she spent nearly a decade advising federal cabinet ministers and opinion leaders having served in senior communications roles for top decision-makers, including the Attorney General of Canada, Minister of Labour, Minister of Heritage, and Minister of Indigenous Services. She is the daughter of noted local physician Dr. Jerrold Rappaport…Please see my detailed blog on Ottawa on our website.
