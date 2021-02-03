Elyse Rosen clearly relishes challenges. Last July, in the midst of the pandemic, she decided to leave her very secure law practice to take on the role of CEO of the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA in Snowdon. The facility has been closed since last March and there is no telling when it will reopen.
Rosen is using this time period to reach out to members of the Y and the community. She has sent letters asking interested parties to engage in conversation. Her message stated: “I want to have a conversation with you in order to better understand how the Y can become more relevant in your life, what programs and services you would be interested in participating in, and how we can help you build your Jewish identity and feel more connected to your community.”
I had a nice chat with Rosen last week. She was already a devoted Y member and despite the fact the doors are closed, she is putting in 90-hour work weeks with the hope of coming up with strategies to boost membership. “You can’t change things until you know what people want,” she stated in reference to her mission. “Over the past number of years, however, the Y has not lived up to its full potential.”
CHW STAYS ACTIVE: Like all charitable organizations, this past year has been a struggle for CHW Montreal as it continues to pivot and try new ways of raising money for its projects. CHW will present a Virtual Travel Series: A Jewish Tour of South America in support of The Shamir Medical Center in Israel beginning on Feb. 10 to discover the Jewish communities of Montevideo, Lima, Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires on four separate evenings. There is an online Mahjong event Feb. 4 and then on Feb. 22 author Julie Zuckerman will discuss her debut novel, The Book of Jeremiah, a novel-in-stories. Go to www.chw.ca and also please log on to my Suburban On Air video interview with Montreal Coordinator Alanna Elias, Program Chair Susan Bercovitch and Zuckerman.
BROADCAST BOW: TSN 690 drive home show host Mitch Melnick aired perhaps the most powerful segment of his career last Thursday on Bell Let’s Talk Day. He told a story going back to the 90s about the day his late dad called to tell him that his sister Cherise had died, the victim of mental illness. It was riveting radio as he and his mom Mitzi spent 20 minutes talking about their sister/daughter. For Melnick, it took a long time to go public with this. He wondered if things would be different had programs like Bell Let’s Talk Day existed back then. “When she passed I would meet people and they would never bring her name up to me,” Mitzi said. “It is like she never existed. This was so sad because she was such a wonderful child.” It was so touching when Melnick shared his last communication with his sister, whose final words were “Don’t forget about me.” This is another example of why Melnick will always be recognized as one of our broadcast greats. The interview is on the TSN 690 website.
COHEN CHATTER: St.-George Cathedral in Côte des Neiges will hold a pickup and delivery fundraising lunch this Sunday, partnering with Ted Dranias of Petros Taverna Westmount. Dranias and his team have been providing meals to charities and frontline workers since the COVID-19 pandemic began last spring….Sophie Desmarais, daughter of Paul Desmarais, sold her penthouse condo at the Ritz-Carlton for $11 million. Real estate agent Liza Kaufman closed the deal. The buyer is American….Sudha Krishnan has been named the 11 pm weekday anchor for CBC TV Montreal.
