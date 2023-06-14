On the eve of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Canada, which takes place in Montreal this coming weekend, a lot of attention will once again be focused on local boy makes good Lance Stroll. The 24-year-old drives for Aston-Martin, the team owned by his billionaire father Lawrence. Lance’s net worth is reported to be about $50 million and climbing. His dad, with a war chest of $3.6 billion, made his fortune by launching Polo Ralph Lauren in Europe in the ’80s. At one point, he invested in a virtually unknown clothing designer named Tommy Hilfiger. He then emerged as one of the principal financiers of the Michael Kors brand.
Come back more than 45 years ago with me. Lawrence Stroll (born Lawrence Strulovitch) was an outstanding pitcher for the Côte Saint-Luc Avengers baseball team. I remember going to watch him play. He grew up in the community and appeared to be a really nice guy.
“I remember that he was very popular with the girls at Kirwan Park, particularly when he used to drive up in his Corvette,” said now retired Côte Saint-Luc Recreation Official Harold Cammy. “Actually, he was a pretty good pitcher.”
As for his high profile role in the racing game, from 2000 to 2022 Lawrence Stroll owned Circuit Mont Tremblant. That is where young Lance learned to race. At the age of five his father bought him a go-kart. In 2010 the family relocated to Switzerland. At 11, Lance got signed to attend the fledgling Ferrari Driving Academy in Italy.
LANCINGS: Lance Stroll is dating noted Italian model Sara Pagliaroli, who has over 160,000 followers on Instagram. Lance has one million…. Lance speaks four languages: English, Flemish, Italian and French. His mom is from Belgium…According to Online Betting Guide, Lance is ranked 10th among F1 drivers in terms of earnings per lap at $7,305. If we look at these earnings from a points perspective, Stroll would have earned $500,773 for each one of his 18 points secured last season.
GRAND PRIX FEST: The Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival presented by Brivia Group and in collaboration with Sports Interaction Sportsbook & Casino and Jack Daniels, is set to take place from June 15 to 18 in downtown Montreal. On the Jack Daniels Stage, Festival goers will witness the Sam Roberts Band and the soulful tunes of Andrew Beg. The Festival also returns with an extensive range of activities that cater to the entire family. The GameStop PlayStation Pit Stop Challenge, where participants can test their tire changing skills and experience the thrill of a pit stop, also includes the GameStop gaming zone for the video game enthusiasts. On Thursday at 1:15 pm the celebrity pit shop challenge will include the likes of NHLers Max Comtois, Julian Gauthier and Boko Imama; William Stanback of the Alouettes; and comedian Erich Preach.
PARTY CENTRAL: There will be lots of partying going on during Grand Prix Weekend. Canada’s most exclusive bash, Maxim, will descend upon Montreal’s Windsor Station on Saturday featuring an A-list mix of artists, celebrities, influencers, business moguls, and athletes. Guests will be treated to catering by none other than celebrity Chef Antonio Park. Last year’s guest list included a star-studded lineup with actress Minka Kelly, PK Subban, tennis pro and 2022 Maxim Hot 100 beauty Eugenie Bouchard, Williams Racing F1 driver Nicholas Latifi, 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button, Super Bowl champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, former boxing champ Jean Pascal, Riverdale star Casey Cott, celebrity choreographers Les Twins, and Upload star Robbie Amell, to name a few.
