When Montreal-based Foodtastic purchased the Milestones Grill + Bar restaurant chain last summer, with plans to finally debut franchises in Quebec, I got pretty excited.
Foodtastic, a highly successful multi-brand restaurant company, is owned by brothers Lawrence and Peter Mammas, who graduated from Chomedey High. Marketing Director Patricia Iacampo resides in Laval, as does brand manager David Di Raddo.
Lawrence Mammas tells me that one of the first Milestones restaurants in our province will open in Laval in the fall of 2022. So in the meantime head down Highway 417 where there are four locations in Ottawa. Milestones has been a leader in the casual fine-dining space in Canada for over 30 years by doing things a bit differently. Its menu includes various burgers, steaks and pasta dishes, assorted happy-hour fare and a kids selection.
Unquestionably, Milestones has always been a favorite place of mine when travelling in British Columbia and Ontario. Rather than wait for their first locale to open here, my family and I got a sneak peek on what to expect by experiencing the fine Milestones cuisine at the Ottawa Pinecrest location, complete with curbside pickup and located right off Highway 417 in a mall anchored by IKEA.
We were extremely pleased with our Milestones experience. I arranged the pickup for 6 pm. Tyler, the manager on duty, had everything ready for me and perfectly packaged. All menus include the calorie count for each item.
Foodtastic purchased Milestones from Recipe Unlimited, owner of fast-casual and dining chains such as Swiss Chalet, The Keg, Harvey’s, St-Hubert and Montana’s, last June. The Milestones chain has locations in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Ontario.
Chris Lovelace, the regional operations manager for Milestones locations in Eastern Ontario and New Brunswick, agrees that Quebecers will embrace the brand when it arrives. His family has roots in the Montreal area so he hopes to be part of the team that works on the openings.
MOUSHI EXPANSION: Harold Busner works in real estate. But as a foodie at heart, five years ago he opened a restaurant called Moushi. There are locations in Dollard des Ormeaux and Laval. These are mainly take-out and delivery spots. There are a few seats in DDO and more tables in Laval. Moushi also offers Big Daddy’s Wings, Busner and his team hope to expand to Vaudreuil and Griffintown
Moushi has been committed to serving authentic Hawaiian Poké Bowls with a Japanese twist. This family-oriented restaurant tries to offer smething for everybody on the menu be it raw, cooked, fried, baked, vegan or keto, All bowls are customized so you can choose every ingredient that goes into it from start to finish. They are gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian friendly. Oh yes, forget about the calorie count and try some of their delicious freshly baked cookies such as chocolate chip and birthday cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.